TV review: Joe Pesci steals Pete Davidson's raunchy, heartfelt 'Bupkis'

Pete Davidson plays himself in "Bupkis." Photo courtesy of Peacock

LOS ANGELES, May 3 (UPI) -- Much of Pete Davidson's comedy has been autobiographical. Bupkis, premiering Thursday on Peacock, goes so far as to have Davidson play the role of Pete Davidson, but it's Joe Pesci who steals the show as his grandfather. Bupkis finds Pete (Davidson) still living with his mother (Edie Falco). She has been a widow since her husband, Pete's father, died during the 9/11 terrorist attacks, rescuing people from the World Trade Center -- which really happened to the Davidson family. Advertisement

The premiere episode of Bupkis has scenes that take There's Something About Mary/American Pie to the next level. Give writers Davidson, Dave Sirius and Judah Miller credit for coming up with the most uncomfortable forms of sexual comedy.

It's interesting to open Bupkis with such a raunchy episode and then get more emotional, and it works. Episode 2 addresses Pete's father's death, a frequent topic of Davidson's stand-up comedy.

Advertisement

The raunchy episode is disarming, and the subsequent one shows a depth still exists behind Davidson's most extreme humor.

From there, episodes deal with Davidson's celebrity, slices of his and his family's lives, a little bit of whimsy, and genuine heart. Episode 3 deals with the impact of Davidson's celebrity on his mother, while Davidson has more superficial frustrations.

But, the very first episode introduces Pete's grandfather (Pesci). He's still the Joe Pesci of Scorsese movies and My Cousin Vinny, taking no B.S. and telling off Davidson's adoring fanboys.

As Pete's grandpa, Pesci is far less violent than his Scorsese persona, but he also gets to be the wise old grandpa figure now -- and also a ladies man.

Not only did Davidson and company create a new classic Pesci character, but they also bring perspective to Pete's grief and indulgent lifestyle.

Davidson's film, The King of Staten Island, included some autobiographical elements, but Davidson played a fictional character. So the film had to be consistent to the fictional character's reality.

In mining his own life directly for comedy, Davidson seems to be aware of which celebrity irks are petty and which speak to universal human foibles. He does play up his reputation for taking drugs, partying, being irresponsible and taking unnecessary risks.

Advertisement

As an episodic streaming series, Bupkis can take on slightly different tones as contained episodes. Episode 1 is raunchy, 2 is emotional, 3 has some really big celebrity cameos and 4 includes a wild movie spoof.

At under 30 minutes each, Bupkis is truly a half-hour comedy, unlike some streaming comedies that push 40 minutes or even an hour some weeks.

A lot of actors have played extreme versions of themselves for comedy, from Larry David to Neil Patrick Harris. Bupkis feels like an outrageous and endearing look inside Davidson's mind.

All episodes of Bupkis are available Thursday on Peacock.

Fred Topel, who attended film school at Ithaca College, is a UPI entertainment writer based in Los Angeles. He has been a professional film critic since 1999, a Rotten Tomatoes critic since 2001 a member of the Television Critics Association since 2012 and the Critics Choice Association since 2023. Read more of his work in Entertainment.