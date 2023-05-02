Trending
May 2, 2023

'Simpsons' short 'Rogue Not Quite One' coming to Disney+ on Star Wars Day

By Annie Martin

May 2 (UPI) -- Disney+ will release a new Simpsons short in honor of Star Wars Day.

The streaming service announced Maggie Simpson in 'Rogue Not Quite One,' a new short from The Simpsons, in a press release Tuesday.

The animated short will premiere May 4 on Star Wars Day, a yearly celebration of the Star Wars franchise.

In Maggie Simpson 'Rogue Not Quite One,' Homer loses track of Maggie, "who hops in Grogu's hovering pram for a hyperspace-hopping adventure across the galaxy."

"Facing a squadron of Imperial TIE fighters, Maggie brings the battle to Springfield in this epic short celebrating all things Star Wars," an official description reads.

Disney+ previously released the Simpsons shorts The Simpsons meet the Bocellis in 'Feliz Navidad,' Welcome to the Club, When Billie Met Lisa, Maggie Simpson in 'The Force Awakens from Its Nap,' The Good, The Bart and the Loki, and The Simpsons in Plusaversary.

The original Simpsons series airs on Fox and is in its 34th season. The first 33 seasons and the Simpsons shorts are available to stream on Disney+.

