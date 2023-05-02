Trending
May 2, 2023 / 6:22 PM

Miranda Otto, Guy Pearce run Australian cult in 'The Clearing'

By Fred Topel
1/5
Miranda Otto stars in "The Clearing." Photo courtesy of Hulu
May 2 (UPI) -- Hulu released a trailer for the upcoming limited series The Clearing on Tuesday. The show premieres May 24.

Teresa Palmer plays an Australian woman who escaped a cult. Guy Pearce and Miranda Otto play the cult leaders.

Though based on J.P. Pomare's book about a real Australian cult, Hulu's The Clearing invents a fictional one. The trailer shows Otto ruling over a brethren of blonde children.

"Mother, your love binds us together as one family," the children recite. "One heart, together we are united, alone we are blighted."

Otto's character tells one girl she must be cleared of her sins and prepares her for the clearing.

Hazem Shammas, Mark Coles-Smith, Kate Mulvany, and Julia Savage also star. Elise McCredie and Matt Cameron adapted Pomare's book for the series. Osamah Sami is credited as co-writer.

Jeffrey Walker and Gracie Otto direct the eight episodes of The Clearing. After two episodes premiere May 24, a new episode premieres weekly Wednesdays on Hulu.

UPI will have an interview with Palmer and Otto when The Clearing premieres.

