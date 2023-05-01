1/5

Nick Kroll co-created and stars on the animated series "Human Resources." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 1 (UPI) -- Human Resources will return for a second and final season in June. Netflix shared a premiere date, June 2, and a teaser for Season 2 of the animated comedy series Monday. Advertisement

Human Resources is a spinoff of the series Big Mouth, which returned for a sixth season in October 2022. Human Resources centers on the Hormone Monsters featured in Big Mouth.

Aidy Bryant, Randall Park, Keke Palmer, David Thewlis, Brandon Kyle Goodman, Maya Rudolph and Nick Kroll star.

Season 2 will also feature Florence Pugh, Miley Cyrus, Eugene Levy, Sam Richardson, Niecy Nash-Betts, Jason Mantzoukas, Isabella Rossellini and other guest stars.

Human Resources is created by Kroll, Kelly Galuska, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin and Jennifer Flackett.

The series was renewed for a second season in April 2022.

News broke last week that Big Mouth will end with Season 8.