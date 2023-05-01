Trending
'Drag Me to Dinner' with 'Drag Race' alums coming to Hulu in May

By Annie Martin
1/5
Neil Patrick Harris (L) and David Burtka will executive produce the new series "Drag Me to Dinner." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 1 (UPI) -- Hulu is teasing the new series Drag Me to Dinner.

The streaming service shared a premiere date, May 31, and first-look photos for the show Monday.

Drag Me to Dinner is an unscripted reality competition series featuring drag queen performers from RuPaul's Drag Race and Dragula. The show will see two teams of queens compete to throw the best dinner party.

Each episode will have a theme, with the teams to compete in categories such as food and drink, design and decor, and entertainment and overall vibe.

Murray Hill will host the show, with Neil Patrick Harris to serve as a judge alongside Bianca Del Rio and Haneefah Wood.

Harris will also executive produce with his husband, David Burtka.

Contestants include: Alaska, Alexis Mateo, BenDaLeCreme, Darienne Lake, Detox, Gigi Goode, Heidi N Closet, Jinkx Monsoon, Kim Chi, Latrice Royale, Manila Luzon, Naomi Smalls, Peaches Christ, Sherry Vine, Symone, Vanessa Vanjie Mateo and Willam.

