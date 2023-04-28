Trending
April 28, 2023 / 10:54 AM

'Top Boy' revival gets Season 3 teaser, September release date

By Annie Martin
Ashley Walters plays Dushane Hill on the Netflix series "Top Boy." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
Ashley Walters plays Dushane Hill on the Netflix series "Top Boy." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

April 28 (UPI) -- The Top Boy revival will return for a third and final season in September.

Netflix shared a teaser and September release date for Season 3 of the British crime drama series Friday.

Top Boy originally aired for two seasons on Channel 4 from 2011 to 2013 and was revived by Netflix in 2019.

The series follows Dushane Hill (Ashley Walters) and Gerald "Sully" Sullivan (Kane Robinson), two drug dealers living in London.

The teaser looks back on Dushane (Walters) and Sully's (Robinson) past as they struggle with new challenges in the present.

"If we're not monsters, we're food," Sully says.

Top Boy was renewed for a final season in March 2022.

"For those that have followed the journey from the start, you will know how much this show means to everyone on our team and we wholeheartedly know how much it means to you. These characters have been a part of our lives for over a decade now and without everyone's support we couldn't have come this far," Walters and Robinson said at the time.

The pair added that Season 3 gives the show "a chance to come full circle and end the journey in the right way."

Barry Keoghan and Brian Gleeson joined the Season 3 cast in July 2022.

