Trending
Advertisement
TV
April 27, 2023 / 11:31 AM

'Queer Eye' stars head to New Orleans in Season 7 trailer

By Annie Martin
1/3
"Queer Eye" starring Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Karamo Brown, from left to right, will return for a seventh season on Netflix. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
"Queer Eye" starring Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Karamo Brown, from left to right, will return for a seventh season on Netflix. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 27 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Queer Eye Season 7.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the season Thursday featuring series stars Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown and Tan France.

Advertisement

Season 7 will see the Fab Five travel to New Orleans, where they help a group of fraternity brothers, a teacher and other locals improve their lifestyle and feel good about themselves.

"Everyone wants to feel special. Everyone wants to feel loved," Porowski says in the trailer.

Van Ness also teases one of his "biggest makeovers" of the show.

Queer Eye Season 7 premieres May 12 on Netflix.

Read More

Kim Kardashian, Ali Wong wear white at TIME100 gala 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' cast attend Los Angeles premiere 'Bachelorette' alum Becca Kufrin pregnant with first child What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'The Crown': Ed McVey, Meg Bellamy are Prince William, Kate Middleton in Season 6 photos
TV // 57 minutes ago
'The Crown': Ed McVey, Meg Bellamy are Prince William, Kate Middleton in Season 6 photos
April 27 (UPI) -- Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy will play Prince William and Kate Middleton in the sixth and final season of the Netflix series "The Crown."
Priyanka Chopra Jonas drawn to cross-pollination of cultures in 'Citadel' franchise
TV // 2 hours ago
Priyanka Chopra Jonas drawn to cross-pollination of cultures in 'Citadel' franchise
NEW YORK, April 27 (UPI) -- Priyanka Chopra Jonas says she wanted to star in the Prime Video action-thriller, "Citadel," because its story spans three separate shows that interconnect and feature casts who speak English, Indian and Italian.
TV review: Cliched 'Citadel' poor copy of superior spy tales
TV // 2 hours ago
TV review: Cliched 'Citadel' poor copy of superior spy tales
LOS ANGELES, April 27 (UPI) -- "Citadel," premiering Friday on Prime Video, copies from all the best spy movies but can't muster a fraction of their drama or thrills.
'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' cast attend Los Angeles premiere
TV // 3 hours ago
'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' cast attend Los Angeles premiere
April 27 (UPI) -- India Amarteifio, Golda Rosheuvel and Arsema Thomas attended the premiere of their Netflix series "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story."
Toni Braxton inks Lifetime deal extension
TV // 3 hours ago
Toni Braxton inks Lifetime deal extension
April 27 (UPI) -- Toni Braxton signs an extension to her Lifetime deal which guarantees her more projects for the cable network.
TV review: 'Queen Charlotte' satisfies 'Bridgerton' itch
TV // 9 hours ago
TV review: 'Queen Charlotte' satisfies 'Bridgerton' itch
LOS ANGELES, April 27 (UPI) -- "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story," premiering May 4 on Netflix, delivers sexy romance and royal politics in the prequel to "Bridgerton."
Carrie, Aidan reunite in 'Just Like That' S2 trailer
TV // 22 hours ago
Carrie, Aidan reunite in 'Just Like That' S2 trailer
April 26 (UPI) -- Sarah Jessica Parker's newly widowed character Carrie Bradshaw reunites with old flame Aidan Shaw, played by John Corbett, in the first trailer for Season 2 of the "Sex and the City" sequel, "And Just Like That."
'General Hospital' leads Daytime Emmys field with 19 nods
TV // 23 hours ago
'General Hospital' leads Daytime Emmys field with 19 nods
April 26 (UPI) -- "General Hospital," "The Bold and the Beautiful," and "The Young and the Restless" led the field with 19, 14 and 11 nods apiece when the nominations for Daytime Emmy Awards were announced Wednesday.
Carol Burnett 90th birthday celebration: How to watch, what to expect
TV // 1 day ago
Carol Burnett 90th birthday celebration: How to watch, what to expect
April 26 (UPI) -- Carol Burnett turns 90 Wednesday and NBC is celebrating the comedy icon with a special, "Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love."
'Harriet the Spy': Harriet loses her notebook in Season 2 trailer
TV // 1 day ago
'Harriet the Spy': Harriet loses her notebook in Season 2 trailer
April 26 (UPI) -- "Harriet the Spy," an animated series based on the Louise Fitzhugh novel, will return for a second season on Apple TV+.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Carol Burnett 90th birthday celebration: How to watch, what to expect
Carol Burnett 90th birthday celebration: How to watch, what to expect
Longtime TV talk show host Jerry Springer is dead at 79
Longtime TV talk show host Jerry Springer is dead at 79
Jada Pinkett Smith's 'Red Table Talk' canceled at Meta
Jada Pinkett Smith's 'Red Table Talk' canceled at Meta
Peri Gilpin to return for 'Frasier' revival
Peri Gilpin to return for 'Frasier' revival
Kim Kardashian, Ali Wong wear white at TIME100 gala
Kim Kardashian, Ali Wong wear white at TIME100 gala
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement