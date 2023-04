1/5

Maurice Benard holds up his Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series backstage in the press room at the 46th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in 2019. The soap opera was nominated for a leading 19 Daytime Emmy Awards on Wednesday. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 26 (UPI) -- Soap operas General Hospital, The Bold and the Beautiful, and The Young and the Restless led the field with 19, 14 and 11 nods respectively when the nominations for Daytime Emmy Awards were announced Wednesday morning. The shows will compete with Days of Our Lives, which earned 11 nominations, and The Bay, with three nods, in the top scripted category of Best Daytime Drama. Advertisement

Also up for 11 prizes is The Kelly Clarkson Show, which will compete with the seven-times-nominated The Drew Barrymore Show in the Best Daytime Talk Series and Best Daytime Talk Series Host races.

Also nominated in the talk show categories are The Jennifer Hudson Show, Live with Kelly and Ryan, and Today with Hoda and Jenna.

The other nominees in the host categories are Tamron Hall, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, and Sherri Shepherd.

Vying for Best Culinary Series are Family Dinner, José Andrés and Family, Martha Cooks, Roadfood: Discovering America One Dish at a Time, and Selena + Chef.

In the running for Best Legel/Courtroom Series are Caught in Providence, Hot Bench, Judge Steve Harvey, Judy Justice and The People's Court.

The full list of nominees may be viewed on The Emmys website.

The winners will be announced at a gala to be broadcast on CBS June 16.