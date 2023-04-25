1/5

Brian Cox has booked his next gig -- hosting a new international game show for Prime Video.

April 25 (UPI) -- Succession Emmy winner Brian Cox is set to star in the British game show, 007's Road to a Million, for Prime Video. Set to premiere later this year, the unscripted series will send two-member teams around the world for global adventures that could win them a grand prize of £1million. Advertisement

"Filmed in many iconic Bond locations -- from the Scottish Highlands to Venice and Jamaica -- this cinematic format will be a true test of intelligence, endurance, and heroism," the streaming service said in a press release Tuesday.

"In addition to conquering obstacles, the contestants, who will compete in two-person teams, must correctly answer questions hidden in the different locations around the world to advance to the next challenge."

Cox will play The Controller, who manipulates the proceedings.

"I got to see how ordinary people would cope with being on a James Bond adventure," Cox said.

"As they travel the world to some of the most iconic Bond locations, it gets more intense and nail-biting. I enjoyed my role as both villain and tormentor, with license to put the hopeful participants through the mangle."

British secret agent 007 James Bond has been the subject of dozens of books, films and video games over the past 70 years.

Daniel Craig was the most recent actor to play him, but he retired from the role with 2021's No Time to Die. No successor has been announced yet.