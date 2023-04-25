Trending
April 25, 2023 / 8:14 AM

'Succession' star Brian Cox to play villain in game show

By Karen Butler
Brian Cox has booked his next gig -- hosting a new international game show for Prime Video. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

April 25 (UPI) -- Succession Emmy winner Brian Cox is set to star in the British game show, 007's Road to a Million, for Prime Video.

Set to premiere later this year, the unscripted series will send two-member teams around the world for global adventures that could win them a grand prize of £1million.

"Filmed in many iconic Bond locations -- from the Scottish Highlands to Venice and Jamaica -- this cinematic format will be a true test of intelligence, endurance, and heroism," the streaming service said in a press release Tuesday.

"In addition to conquering obstacles, the contestants, who will compete in two-person teams, must correctly answer questions hidden in the different locations around the world to advance to the next challenge."

Cox will play The Controller, who manipulates the proceedings.

"I got to see how ordinary people would cope with being on a James Bond adventure," Cox said.

"As they travel the world to some of the most iconic Bond locations, it gets more intense and nail-biting. I enjoyed my role as both villain and tormentor, with license to put the hopeful participants through the mangle."

British secret agent 007 James Bond has been the subject of dozens of books, films and video games over the past 70 years.

Daniel Craig was the most recent actor to play him, but he retired from the role with 2021's No Time to Die. No successor has been announced yet.

TV review: 'Fatal Attraction' finds compelling new territory in classic story
LOS ANGELES, April 25 (UPI) -- Paramount+'s "Fatal Attraction," premiering Thursday, introduces intriguing new elements to the remake and even makes the familiar elements feel new again.
'Big Mouth' to end with Season 8
April 24 (UPI) -- Netflix announced the renewal of "Big Mouth" for an eighth season on Monday, but confirmed the show would conclude with Season 8.
Adele hosts final 'Carpool Karoake' with James Corden
April 24 (UPI) -- Adele closes out Carpool Karaoke with James Corden as the show heads to its final episode Thursday.
'Truth Be Told': Octavia Spencer series canceled at Apple TV+
April 24 (UPI) -- "Truth Be Told" star Octavia Spencer announced that the Apple TV+ series won't return for Season 4.
'House of the Dragon': HBO casts Alys Rivers, 3 other roles for Season 2
April 24 (UPI) -- Gayle Rankin, Simon Russell Beale, Freddie Fox and Abubakar Salim have joined the cast of "House of the Dragon" Season 2.
Jonas Brothers to join ESPN's NFL draft coverage
April 24 (UPI) -- The Jonas Brothers will join ESPN's NFL Draft Night coverage with a new single and some commentary.
Connie Britton, Joan Allen, more join Netflix 'Zero Day'
April 24 (UPI) -- Netflix announced additional cast members for "Zero Day" on Monday. Connie Britton, Joan Allen, Jesse Plemons and Lizzy Caplan join Robert De Niro in the limited series.
'The Witcher': Geralt, Yennefer embrace Ciri in Season 3 poster
April 24 (UPI) -- "The Witcher," a fantasy series starring Henry Cavill, Freya Allan and Anya Chalotra, will return for a third season on Netflix.
Eugene Levy to visit Europe in 'Reluctant Traveler' Season 2
April 24 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ announced "The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy" has been renewed for Season 2 and will send Levy on trips to Europe.
'Heartstopper' Season 2 coming to Netflix in August
April 24 (UPI) -- Netflix shared a premiere date and behind-the-scenes video for "Heartstopper" Season 2.
Movie review: Disappointing 'Sisu' spoils pleasure of seeing Nazis' demise
Richard Lewis announces Parkinson's diagnosis, retirement from stand-up
Maria Menounos, husband Keven Undergaro expecting baby girl
Jennifer Ehle: Opioid heiress on 'Dead Ringers' has no ethics
'Dancing with the Stars' judge Len Goodman dies at 78
