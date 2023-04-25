Trending
Advertisement
TV
April 25, 2023 / 9:28 AM

BTS member Suga to perform, give interview May 1 on 'Tonight Show'

By Annie Martin
1/5
Suga (C), pictured with BTS, will appear on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" following the release of his debut solo album, "D-Day," as Agust D. File Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI
Suga (C), pictured with BTS, will appear on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" following the release of his debut solo album, "D-Day," as Agust D. File Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

April 25 (UPI) -- South Korean singer and rapper Suga will visit The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon on May 1.

The 30-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band BTS, will perform and give an interview in his first solo appearance on the NBC late-night talk show.

Advertisement

The episode will mark the 11th time Suga has appeared on The Tonight Show. The singer previously visited the show with his BTS bandmates, including for "BTS Week" in 2020.

Suga released his debut solo album, D-Day, under the name Agust D on Friday. The album features the singles "People Pt. 2" featuring IU and "Haegeum."

Suga also appears in the new documentary Suga: Road to D-Day, which premiered Friday on Disney+.

The singer will promote his new album with a solo tour that begins Thursday in Belmont Park, N.Y.

Advertisement

BTS consists of Suga, Jin, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook. The group is on hiatus as the members fulfill their mandatory military service in South Korea and pursue their solo careers.

BTS in America: Red carpets, activism, K-pop performances

Left to right, Kim Tae-hyung, also known as V, Min Yoon-gi, also known as Suga, Kim Seok-jin, also known as Jin, Jeon Jung-kook, Kim Nam-joon, also known as RM, Park Ji-min and Jung Ho-seok, also known as J-Hope of BTS, attends the annual Billboard Music Awards held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on May 21, 2017. The group won Top Social Artist at the event. In June, they made Time's new list of the Most Influential People on the Internet. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

BTS member Suga releases 'D-Day' album, 'Haegeum' music video BTS support J-Hope as he enlists in South Korean military Aespa share 'My World' track list, teasers with Ningning, Giselle What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Succession' star Brian Cox to play villain in game show
TV // 2 hours ago
'Succession' star Brian Cox to play villain in game show
April 25 (UPI) -- "Succession" Emmy winner Brian Cox is set to star in the British game show, "007's Road to a Million," for Prime Video.
TV review: 'Fatal Attraction' finds compelling new territory in classic story
TV // 7 hours ago
TV review: 'Fatal Attraction' finds compelling new territory in classic story
LOS ANGELES, April 25 (UPI) -- Paramount+'s "Fatal Attraction," premiering Thursday, introduces intriguing new elements to the remake and even makes the familiar elements feel new again.
'Big Mouth' to end with Season 8
TV // 14 hours ago
'Big Mouth' to end with Season 8
April 24 (UPI) -- Netflix announced the renewal of "Big Mouth" for an eighth season on Monday, but confirmed the show would conclude with Season 8.
Adele hosts final 'Carpool Karoake' with James Corden
TV // 18 hours ago
Adele hosts final 'Carpool Karoake' with James Corden
April 24 (UPI) -- Adele closes out Carpool Karaoke with James Corden as the show heads to its final episode Thursday.
'Truth Be Told': Octavia Spencer series canceled at Apple TV+
TV // 20 hours ago
'Truth Be Told': Octavia Spencer series canceled at Apple TV+
April 24 (UPI) -- "Truth Be Told" star Octavia Spencer announced that the Apple TV+ series won't return for Season 4.
'House of the Dragon': HBO casts Alys Rivers, 3 other roles for Season 2
TV // 20 hours ago
'House of the Dragon': HBO casts Alys Rivers, 3 other roles for Season 2
April 24 (UPI) -- Gayle Rankin, Simon Russell Beale, Freddie Fox and Abubakar Salim have joined the cast of "House of the Dragon" Season 2.
Jonas Brothers to join ESPN's NFL draft coverage
TV // 20 hours ago
Jonas Brothers to join ESPN's NFL draft coverage
April 24 (UPI) -- The Jonas Brothers will join ESPN's NFL Draft Night coverage with a new single and some commentary.
Connie Britton, Joan Allen, more join Netflix 'Zero Day'
TV // 21 hours ago
Connie Britton, Joan Allen, more join Netflix 'Zero Day'
April 24 (UPI) -- Netflix announced additional cast members for "Zero Day" on Monday. Connie Britton, Joan Allen, Jesse Plemons and Lizzy Caplan join Robert De Niro in the limited series.
'The Witcher': Geralt, Yennefer embrace Ciri in Season 3 poster
TV // 21 hours ago
'The Witcher': Geralt, Yennefer embrace Ciri in Season 3 poster
April 24 (UPI) -- "The Witcher," a fantasy series starring Henry Cavill, Freya Allan and Anya Chalotra, will return for a third season on Netflix.
Eugene Levy to visit Europe in 'Reluctant Traveler' Season 2
TV // 21 hours ago
Eugene Levy to visit Europe in 'Reluctant Traveler' Season 2
April 24 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ announced "The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy" has been renewed for Season 2 and will send Levy on trips to Europe.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Movie review: Disappointing 'Sisu' spoils pleasure of seeing Nazis' demise
Movie review: Disappointing 'Sisu' spoils pleasure of seeing Nazis' demise
Richard Lewis announces Parkinson's diagnosis, retirement from stand-up
Richard Lewis announces Parkinson's diagnosis, retirement from stand-up
Maria Menounos, husband Keven Undergaro expecting baby girl
Maria Menounos, husband Keven Undergaro expecting baby girl
Jennifer Ehle: Opioid heiress on 'Dead Ringers' has no ethics
Jennifer Ehle: Opioid heiress on 'Dead Ringers' has no ethics
Ant Anstead celebrates 'two years of magic' with Renee Zellweger
Ant Anstead celebrates 'two years of magic' with Renee Zellweger
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement