BTS member Suga to perform, give interview May 1 on 'Tonight Show'

Suga (C), pictured with BTS, will appear on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" following the release of his debut solo album, "D-Day," as Agust D. File Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo
BTS consists of Suga, Jin, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook. The group is on hiatus as the members fulfill their mandatory military service in South Korea and pursue their solo careers.
Left to right, Kim Tae-hyung, also known as V, Min Yoon-gi, also known as Suga, Kim Seok-jin, also known as Jin, Jeon Jung-kook, Kim Nam-joon, also known as RM, Park Ji-min and Jung Ho-seok, also known as J-Hope of BTS, attends the annual Billboard Music Awards held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on May 21, 2017. The group won Top Social Artist at the event. In June, they made Time's new list
of the Most Influential People on the Internet. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo