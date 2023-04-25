'Mulligan' trailer: Nat Faxon, Chrissy Teigen try to save Earth in Netflix animated series

1/5

Nat Faxon stars in the new animated comedy "Mulligan." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 25 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series Mulligan. The streaming service shared a trailer for the animated comedy Tuesday featuring Nat Faxon and Chrissy Teigen. Advertisement

Mulligan is created, written and executive produced by Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt's Robert Carlock and Sam Means.

The series follows Matty Mulligan (Faxon), a working class everyman, and Lucy Suwan (Teigen), a beauty queen, who lead society as the new U.S. president and first lady in the aftermath of an alien invasion.

"After Earth is destroyed by an alien attack, a rag-tag band of survivors has to start society over from scratch. It's an opportunity to learn from humanity's past mistakes and get things right this time. Or make the same mistakes all over again. Probably the second one," an official synopsis reads.

Tina Fey, Sam Richardson, Dana Carvey, Phil La Marr, Kevin Michael Richardson, Ayo Edebiri, Daniel Radcliffe and Ronny Chieng also have voice roles.

Mulligan premieres May 12 on Netflix.

Faxon also voices Elfo on the Netflix series Disenchantment, while Mulligan marks Teigen's first series regular voice role.