April 24, 2023 / 1:28 PM

Jonas Brothers to join ESPN's NFL draft coverage

By Tonya Pendleton
1/5
The Jonas Brothers perform during halftime of the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants game in Arlington, Texas, in November 2022. They will join NFL draft coverage on ESPN on Thursday with a new single release. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI
The Jonas Brothers perform during halftime of the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants game in Arlington, Texas, in November 2022. They will join NFL draft coverage on ESPN on Thursday with a new single release. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

April 24 (UPI) -- The Jonas Brothers will join ESPN's first-round NFL draft coverage. The sibling trio announced the news during a Good Morning America appearance.

They will appear on the live draft coverage with Rece Davis and College GameDay announcers Kirk Herbstreit and Desmond Howard from Kansas City, Mo., starting at 8 p.m. EDT on Thursday, live from the NFL Draft theater.

The brothers have expressed that they are Giants fans, even though each one of them was born in a different state including Nick who was born in Dallas.

In 2022, they performed the halftime show during the Dallas Cowboys game. Although they had custom Cowboys jerseys, they were unlikely to be rooting for the team.

They mostly grew up in Wycoff, N.J., and have mentioned their love of the Giants at various times.

"We had a concert during the Super Bowls and we moved it to a matinee," Kevin told USA Today," and actually watched the game on our screens on our stage."

The brothers will release a new single called "Celebrate," during their appearance.

