April 24, 2023 / 7:35 PM

'Big Mouth' to end with Season 8

By Fred Topel
From left, Andrew Goldberg, Nick Kroll, Jennifer Flackett and Mark Levin pose with the hormone monsters of "Big Mouth." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
From left, Andrew Goldberg, Nick Kroll, Jennifer Flackett and Mark Levin pose with the hormone monsters of "Big Mouth." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

April 24 (UPI) -- Netflix announced Monday that Big Mouth will return for an eighth season. However, Season 8 will be the final season.

Nevertheless, eight seasons makes Big Mouth Netflix's longest running original series outside of Kids & Family programs. Despite being an animated series about middle schoolers, Big Mouth is most definitely not for kids and families.

Created by Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Marc Levin and Jennifer Flackett, the kids of Big Mouth face puberty with graphic language and their own personal hormone monsters. Kroll joked in a statement about having characters in middle school for eight seasons.

"If you would have told adolescent Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg that middle school would take 8 years to finish, they would have been like 'yeah, that sounds about right. This seems like it will never end.'" Kroll said in a statement.

Netflix renewed Big Mouth for Seasons 6 and 7 one year ago. Season 6 premiered Oct. 28 and Season 7 will premiere later this year with Season 8 in 2024.

Spinoff Human Resources will also conclude after its second season airs this year. Brutus Pink, the production company of Kroll, Goldberg, Levin and Flackett, will continue to produce animation for Netflix.

Big Mouth won two Emmys, both for Maya Rudolph's vocal performance. It has five additional nominations including several for Best Animated Series.

Netflix reports over 1 billion hours of Big Mouth have streamed in over 50 million homes in 29 countries.



