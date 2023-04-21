1/6

Ben Wang and Michelle Yeoh star in "American Born Chinese," the new Disney+ series based on the graphic novel of the same name. The show's official trailer was released Friday ahead of its streaming premiere on May 24.

April 21 (UPI) -- Everything Everywhere All At Once co-stars and Oscar winners Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan reunite for new Disney+ series American Born Chinese. American Born Chinese, starring Ben Wang as Jin Wang and Jim Liu as Wei-Chen, is based on Gene Luen Yang's graphic novel, a 2006 National Book Award finalist in children's literature. Advertisement

"The opportunity to adapt this graphic novel was a challenge both daunting and irresistible. Luckily, I had help every step of the way, from experienced producers to feature film directors to brilliant writers to the incredible cast and crew," show creator Kelvin Yu said in a statement shared by People. "Making this season felt like lightning in a bottle."

Stephanie Hsu is a recurring character in the eight-episode series, which makes it a trifecta for the stars of Everything Everywhere All At Once.

In the trailer, released Friday, Jin Wang (Wang) is a high school student struggling to fit in when he's set up with Wei-Chen, a Chinese exchange student. As they try to bond, other students find their relationship amusing, bullying Wang for becoming his friend. But Wei-Chen has a secret he reveals to Wang.

"I need your help with my quest to stop the uprising. The gate between Earth and Heaven is opening," Chen says.

"I don't really see how I fit into all that," Wang says.

Yeoh plays Guanyin, who arrives to tell them both that the fate of the world hangs on their partnership.

"It will be difficult and dangerous," she says.

Special effects showcase the kind of challenges the two will have and how they will attack them. The series was filmed after Yeoh, Hsu and Quan finished Everything Everywhere All at Once when it was just a "little indie film."

"Watching both of them stand on that Oscar stage was somehow unsurprising and also stunning at the same time," Yu said. "These are my friends now, my collaborators, and seeing them be recognized like that was the stuff of dreams. I was jumping around my kitchen, to be honest. People say this a lot, but it couldn't have happened to two more deserving, humble, or kind people."

Guest stars include Ronny Chieng, Jimmy O. Yang, James Hong, Leonard Wu, Poppy Liu, Lisa Lu and Rosalie Chiang.

American Born Chinese premieres May 24 on Disney+.