Rainn Wilson's new travel show to premiere on May 18

April 19 (UPI) -- The Office alum Rainn Wilson is hosting a new travel series that is set to premiere on Peacock May 18.
"Based on Eric Weiner's New York Times bestselling book, The Geography of Bliss: One Grump's Search for the Happiest Places in the World, Rainn will explore some of the happiest and least happy places on earth from Iceland to Qatar to Ghana, and in a profound, humorous, and experiential way that unpacks the science of happiness," the streaming service said in a press release Wednesday.