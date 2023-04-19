Trending
April 19, 2023 / 11:32 AM

Rainn Wilson's new travel show to premiere on May 18

By Karen Butler
"Rain Wilson and the Geography of Bliss" is set to premiere on May 18. Photo courtesy of Peacock
April 19 (UPI) -- The Office alum Rainn Wilson is hosting a new travel series that is set to premiere on Peacock May 18.

"Based on Eric Weiner's New York Times bestselling book, The Geography of Bliss: One Grump's Search for the Happiest Places in the World, Rainn will explore some of the happiest and least happy places on earth from Iceland to Qatar to Ghana, and in a profound, humorous, and experiential way that unpacks the science of happiness," the streaming service said in a press release Wednesday.

All five, hourlong episodes of Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss will become available at once.

"For all my success, you'd think I'd be happier, but, like so many others, I struggle to find true joy," Wilson said in a 90-second preview released Wednesday.

Revealing that he suffers from an anxiety disorder that he hopes his adventures will help him deal with, he added: "Happiness is out there, hiding in the places that you would least expect. What I want to know is, which places? How much of our happiness is a matter of perspective? To understand happiness, I'll need to embrace what comes my way."

