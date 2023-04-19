Trending
April 19, 2023

'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds': Paul Wesley returns as Kirk in Season 2 teaser

By Annie Martin
Paul Wesley plays James T. Kirk on "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Paul Wesley plays James T. Kirk on "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 19 (UPI) -- Paramount+ is giving a glimpse of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the season Wednesday featuring Anson Mount and Paul Wesley.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is a spinoff of Star Trek: Discovery. The series centers on Captain Christopher Pike (Mount) and the crew of the USS Enterprise.

The cast also includes Ethan Peck as Spock, Jess Bush as Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La'an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas, Babs Olusanmokun as Joseph M'Benga, Bruce Horak as Hemmer and Rebecca Romijn as Number One.

Paul Wesley returns as James T. Kirk, while Carol Kane joins the cast as the character Pelia.

Season 2 will also feature a crossover episode with Star Trek: Lower Decks featuring both live-action and animation.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 will premiere June 15 on Paramount+. The show was renewed for Season 3 in March.

Paramount+ is also developing the Discovery spinoff film Star Trek: Section 31 starring Michelle Yeoh as Emperor Philippa Georgiou.

