Adam Pally is set to star in the new Paramount+ series "Knuckles." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 18 (UPI) -- The Mindy Project and Happy Endings actor Adam Pally has signed on to play Wade Whipple in the Paramount+ live-action series, Knuckles. "Officer Whipple reporting for whatever," Pally posted on Instagram, along with a media report about his casting in the project. Advertisement

Luther icon Idris Elba will play the title character in the show, which will take place between the films Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and 2024's Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

Production on Knuckles began earlier this month in London.

"The new live-action series will follow Knuckles on a hilarious and action-packed journey of self-discovery as he agrees to train Wade as his protégé and teach him the ways of the Echidna warrior," the streaming service said in a press release Monday.

The cast is set to include Edi Patterson, Julian Barratt, Scott Mescudi, Ellie Taylor, Rory McCann and Tika Sumpter.