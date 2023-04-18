Trending
'Love Island Games' series in the works at Peacock

By Annie Martin
"Love Island U.K." host Maya Jama arrives for the 45th annual E! People's Choice Awards in 2019. Cast favorites from the U.K., U.S. and Australian versions of the show will compete in a new series "Love Island Games." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
"Love Island U.K." host Maya Jama arrives for the 45th annual E! People's Choice Awards in 2019. Cast favorites from the U.K., U.S. and Australian versions of the show will compete in a new series "Love Island Games." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 18 (UPI) -- Peacock is developing the new series Love Island Games.

The streaming service announced in a press release Tuesday that it gave a series order to the new show from ITV Entertainment.

Love Island Games is a spinoff of the dating reality series Love Island. The original show follows a group of singles, known as Islanders, as they live in isolation together at a remote villa. Contestants must couple up to remain in the competition.

Love Island Games will feature fan-favorite Islanders from the United States, United Kingdom, Australia and other versions of the show, who compete in a series of challenges.

"In this cheeky new iteration, romance will meet reality as Islanders are faced with both team and couples' challenges, all while navigating dating, eliminations, recoupling and dramatic new arrivals," an official synopsis reads.

Love Island Games will premiere in the fall following Love Island USA Season 5.

Love Island originated in the United Kingdom. The U.K. version completed its ninth season in March.

