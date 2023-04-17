Trending
April 17, 2023 / 2:24 PM

'Grown-ish,' 'Cruel Summer' to return on Freeform in June

By Annie Martin
Yara Shahidi plays Zoey Johnson on "Grown-ish." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Yara Shahidi plays Zoey Johnson on "Grown-ish." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 17 (UPI) -- Grown-ish and Cruel Summer will return on Freeform in June.

Cruel Summer Season 2 will have a two-episode premiere June 5, while Grown-ish will return for a sixth and final season June 28.

Cruel Summer is a teen drama anthology series created by Bert V. Royal. Season 2 takes place in "an idyllic waterfront town in the Pacific Northwest" and follows "the rise and fall of an intense teenage friendship."

"Approaching the story from three different timelines surrounding Y2K, the season twists and turns as it tracks the early friendship between Megan, Isabella and Megan's best friend Luke, the love triangle that blossomed, and the mystery that would impact all of their lives going forward," an official synopsis reads.

Sadie Stanley, Lexi Underwood, Griffin Gluck, KaDee Strickland, Lisa Yamada and Sean Blakemore star.

Season 2 will premiere June 5 at 9 p.m. EDT, with subsequent episodes to air at 10 p.m.

Grown-ish Season 6 will be split into two parts, with Part 1 to premiere June 28 at 10 p.m. The show is created by Kenya Barris and Larry Wilmore and is a spinoff of the ABC series Black-ish.

Grown-ish follows Zoey (Yara Shahidi) and Junior (Marcus Scribner), the children of Black-ish's Dre (Anthony Anderson) and Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross).

"After following in his big sister Zoey's footsteps and taking on her alma mater, Andre Johnson Jr. aka Junior, makes moves to step out of his sister's shadow and become a big man on campus," an official synopsis reads.

In addition, Praise Petey, a new animated series featuring the voices of Annie Murphy, John Cho and Kiersey Clemons, will premiere July 21 at 10 p.m.

