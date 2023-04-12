Trending
April 12, 2023 / 9:15 AM

Jeremy Renner attends LA premiere of 'Rennervations'

By Karen Butler
Jeremy Renner was back on the red carpet Tuesday night, three months after suffering serious injuries in a snowplowing accident. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
April 12 (UPI) -- Hawkeye and Mayor of Kingstown actor Jeremy Renner, who has been recovering from serious injuries he suffered in a January snowplowing mishap, attended the premiere of Rennervations in Los Angeles Tuesday night.

The show begins streaming Wednesday on Disney+ It follows Renner and a team of experts who fix up and donate trucks and buses to those who need them.

"From the personal challenges -- physical, emotional, health, all of that -- it's come hand-in-hand with the show because the show is also very, very, very personal to me, it's my life," Renner told The Hollywood Reporter as he entered the event.

"There's no character, there's no script. This is just cameras investigating what I do for a living in my life."

Deadline.com said the actor used a cane when he walked the red carpet and spoke with reporters.

"Working on this show is not work. It's always a lot of fun, good laughter and really good causes," Renner told the media outlet. "It really actually moves the needle a lot for people and it certainly moves the needle a lot for me in my life."

Last week, Renner posted a photo of himself enjoying a day out with his family at Six Flags Magic Mountain shortly after sitting for an interview with broadcast journalist Diane Sawyer aired on ABC.

On Monday, he was a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The 52-year-old actor suffered a broken face, eye socket, ribs, clavicle, right shoulder and both ankles, a punctured lung, and a severe head laceration in the Jan. 2 mishap in which he failed to set the plow's brake properly, then tried to stop it before it could run over his nephew.

