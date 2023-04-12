'Queen Cleopatra' trailer: Jada Pinkett Smith narrates new docuseries

1/5

Jada Pinkett Smith narrates a new season of the Netflix docuseries, "African Queens." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 12 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing new series Queen Cleopatra. The streaming service shared a trailer for the docuseries Wednesday that featured actress and talk show personality Jada Pinkett Smith. Advertisement

Queen Cleopatra is a new installment of the African Queens docuseries narrated and executive produced by Smith. Each season explores the life of a prominent and iconic African queen.

Season 1 centered on Njinga, the 17th-century warrior queen of Ndongo and Matamba.

Season 2 explores the life of Cleopatra, "the world's most famous, powerful and misunderstood woman -- a daring queen whose beauty and romances came to overshadow her real asset: her intellect."

"Cleopatra's heritage has been the subject of much academic debate, which has often been ignored by Hollywood. Now our series re-assesses this fascinating part of her story," an official synopsis reads.

Queen Cleopatra premieres May 10 on Netflix.

Smith, who is married to actor Will Smith, also hosts the Facebook Watch talk show Red Table Talk.