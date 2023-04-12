Trending
Advertisement
TV
April 12, 2023 / 1:54 PM

'Queen Cleopatra' trailer: Jada Pinkett Smith narrates new docuseries

By Annie Martin
1/5
Jada Pinkett Smith narrates a new season of the Netflix docuseries, "African Queens." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Jada Pinkett Smith narrates a new season of the Netflix docuseries, "African Queens." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 12 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing new series Queen Cleopatra.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the docuseries Wednesday that featured actress and talk show personality Jada Pinkett Smith.

Advertisement

Queen Cleopatra is a new installment of the African Queens docuseries narrated and executive produced by Smith. Each season explores the life of a prominent and iconic African queen.

Season 1 centered on Njinga, the 17th-century warrior queen of Ndongo and Matamba.

Season 2 explores the life of Cleopatra, "the world's most famous, powerful and misunderstood woman -- a daring queen whose beauty and romances came to overshadow her real asset: her intellect."

"Cleopatra's heritage has been the subject of much academic debate, which has often been ignored by Hollywood. Now our series re-assesses this fascinating part of her story," an official synopsis reads.

Queen Cleopatra premieres May 10 on Netflix.

Smith, who is married to actor Will Smith, also hosts the Facebook Watch talk show Red Table Talk.

Read More

Kate Hudson 'so excited' about debut album, teases fall release 'The Great': Elle Fanning, Nicholas Hoult seek marriage counseling in Season 3 trailer 'The Continental' teaser introduces 'John Wick' prequel series

Latest Headlines

'Harry Potter' books to be adapted as HBO Max series
TV // 13 minutes ago
'Harry Potter' books to be adapted as HBO Max series
April 12 (UPI) -- HBO Max announced plans to re-adapt the "Harry Potter" books as a streaming series, going into further detail than the eight films could.
'Beyond adorable' bunnies lured Kaliko Kauahi into 'American Auto' guest spot
TV // 24 minutes ago
'Beyond adorable' bunnies lured Kaliko Kauahi into 'American Auto' guest spot
NEW YORK, April 12 (UPI) -- "Superstore" alum Kaliko Kauahi says NBC made her an offer she couldn't refuse -- a car filled with adorable rabbits -- to guest star on the sitcom, "American Auto."
New 'Big Bang Theory,' 'Conjuring' shows coming to HBO Max
TV // 32 minutes ago
New 'Big Bang Theory,' 'Conjuring' shows coming to HBO Max
April 12 (UPI) -- HBO Max announced new series in development in the "Big Bang Theory" and "Conjuring" worlds, plus a first look at "The Penguin" and premiere date for the "Gremlins" animated series.
'The Continental' teaser introduces 'John Wick' prequel series
TV // 1 hour ago
'The Continental' teaser introduces 'John Wick' prequel series
April 12 (UPI) -- "The Continental: From the World of John Wick," a new series starring Colin Woodell and Mel Gibson, is coming to Peacock in September.
'The Great': Elle Fanning, Nicholas Hoult seek marriage counseling in Season 3 trailer
TV // 1 hour ago
'The Great': Elle Fanning, Nicholas Hoult seek marriage counseling in Season 3 trailer
April 12 (UPI) -- "The Great," a dark comedy series about Catherine the Great, will return for a third season on Hulu in May.
'The Muppets Mayhem': Tommy Lee, Lil Nas X, Weird Al appear in new trailer
TV // 3 hours ago
'The Muppets Mayhem': Tommy Lee, Lil Nas X, Weird Al appear in new trailer
April 12 (UPI) -- "The Muppets Mayhem," a comedy musical series about the Muppets band Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem, is coming to Disney+.
Jeremy Renner attends LA premiere of 'Rennervations'
TV // 5 hours ago
Jeremy Renner attends LA premiere of 'Rennervations'
April 12 (UPI) -- Jeremy Renner, who has been recovering from serious injuries he suffered in a January snowplowing mishap, attended the premiere of "Rennervations" in Los Angeles Tuesday night.
'Superfan' with Kelsea Ballerini, Gloria Estefan to premiere on CBS June 9
TV // 6 hours ago
'Superfan' with Kelsea Ballerini, Gloria Estefan to premiere on CBS June 9
April 12 (UPI) -- "Superfan," the new unscripted series in which celebrities meet their biggest fans, is set to premiere on CBS June 9.
Production underway on 'House of the Dragon' Season 2
TV // 6 hours ago
Production underway on 'House of the Dragon' Season 2
April 12 (UPI) -- Production is underway in the United Kingdom on Season 2 of HBO's "Game of Thrones" prequel "House of the Dragon."
Ally Sheedy character takes 'Single Drunk' daughter personally
TV // 11 hours ago
Ally Sheedy character takes 'Single Drunk' daughter personally
LOS ANGELES, April 12 (UPI) -- Ally Sheedy discusses her "Single Drunk Female" character's selfish perspective on her daughter's recovery as Season 2 premieres Wednesday on Freeform.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jeremy Renner says he was 'kicked out' of first ICU after snowplow accident
Jeremy Renner says he was 'kicked out' of first ICU after snowplow accident
Movie review: 'Renfield' matches Nicolas Cage intensity with satire, gore
Movie review: 'Renfield' matches Nicolas Cage intensity with satire, gore
Ally Sheedy character takes 'Single Drunk' daughter personally
Ally Sheedy character takes 'Single Drunk' daughter personally
Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi appear to be engaged
Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi appear to be engaged
Sarah Snook, Brian Cox react to 'Succession' plot twist
Sarah Snook, Brian Cox react to 'Succession' plot twist
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement