TV
April 11, 2023 / 3:33 PM

'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 15 finale: How to watch, what to expect

By UPI Staff

April 11 (UPI) -- The finale of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15 will take place on Friday.

The Top 4 finalists -- Anetra, Luxx Noir London, Mistress Isabelle Brooks and Sasha Colby -- will compete for the $200,000 cash prize and the title of America's Next Drag Superstar.

Season 14 winner Willow Pill will be on hand at the crowning, along with host and judge RuPaul and judges Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley and Ross Matthews.

The series, which has won 27 Emmy awards and six MTV Movie & TV awards, featured appearances by several famous stars this season.

Ariana Grande, Janelle Monae, Maren Morris, Harvey Guillén, Orville Peck, Hayley Kiyoko, Amandla Stenberg, Julia Garner, Ali Wong and Megan Stalter all took turns on the judges panel. Also, Ts Madison was added as a rotating member of the judges panel and Danny Trejo, Vivacious, The Old Gays, Charo, Frankie Grande and Love Connie made appearances.

Season 15 was unique in several ways. It was the first time twins competed on the series. In addition, the show hit its 200th episode during the season, which had its largest cast ever -- 16 queens.

This season was also the first time the show aired on MTV. There was a controversy among fans when the show was shortened to an hour, due to The Real Friends of WeHo airing right after. The show went back to its 90-minute format on March 10 after fans gathered almost 35,000 signatures on a Change.org petition.

And, of course, the series, which has never shied away from politics, addressed the recent threat to the art of drag in several interviews and on the reunion episode last Friday.

How to watch

The finale will air on MTV and MTV.com on Friday at 8 p.m. EDT. It will also stream on Philo, Fubo TV and Sling TV.

The Top 4 finalists

Anetra, from Las Vegas, came out strong by winning the Talent Show maxi challenge in the second episode. She won a total of three maxi challenges this season. The dancer, known for her duck walk and taekwondo skills, participated in two of the most talked about lip syncs of the season.

Luxx Noir London, age 23, is the youngest contestant in Season 15. From East Orange, N.J., Luxx won two maxi challenges this season. The queen brought RuPaul to tears while wearing an outfit paying homage to a popular Ru look from the 1980s.

Mistress Isabelle Brooks, from Houston, won one maxi challenge this season, but was only in the bottom one time. The queen, known for her bold personality and even bolder looks, dealt with fan backlash a few times this season due to some of her comments to other queens.

Sasha Colby, the drag mother of Season 14 contestant Kerri Colby, is known as "your favorite drag queen's favorite drag queen." In addition, most of the cast are fans -- and were shocked when she sashayed into the werk room on Episode 1. From Los Angeles, Sasha, a trans woman, won four maxi challenges this season and never placed in the bottom. Along with Anetra, she is known for her lip syncing skills.

Season 15 contestants

The other contestants -- Amethyst, Aura Mayari, Jax, Irene Dubois, Loosey LaDuca, Malaysia Babydoll Foxx, Marcia Marcia Marcia, Princess Poppy, Robin Fierce, Salina EsTitties and twins Sugar & Spice -- will also appear at this season's finale.

