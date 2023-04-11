Julie Bowen to star in Satanic Panic series 'Hysteria!' at Peacock

1/5

Julie Bowen will star in "Hysteria!," a new coming-of-age thriller exploring the Satanic Panic of the 1980s. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 11 (UPI) -- Julie Bowen has joined the cast of the new Peacock series Hysteria! Peacock announced in a press release Tuesday that Bowen, 53, will star in the upcoming coming-of-age thriller series. Advertisement

Hysteria! is a drama exploring America's dark history of mass hysteria through the story of the Satanic Panic of the 1980s.

"When a beloved varsity quarterback disappears during the 'Satanic Panic' of the late 1980s, a struggling high school heavy metal band of outcasts realize they can capitalize on the town's sudden interest in the occult by building a Satanic metal band, until a bizarre series of murders, kidnappings, and reported 'supernatural activity' triggers a leather-studded witch hunt that leads directly back to them," an official synopsis reads.

Bowen will play Linda Campbell, the mother of a teenage outcast. Linda experiences a series of supernatural disturbances that force her to question everything she knows about her son, as well as the growing threat of Satanism in their small Midwestern town," an official synopsis reads.

Hysteria! is written and executive produced by Matthew Scott Kane (Stitchers). Jordan Vogt-Roberts directs the first episode.

Bowen is best known for playing Claire Dunphy on the ABC series Modern Family.