Michelle Obama to return to 'Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon' on April 19

April 10 (UPI) -- Michelle Obama is returning to the couch on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The former first lady will make her sixth appearance on April 19, marking her first time on the show since 2021.
She will promote her upcoming Netflix special The Light We Carry with Oprah Winfrey, which debuts on the streamer on April 25. Obama's new podcast, The Light, debuted in March, with guests Hoda Kotb and Tyler Perry. Her book, The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times, was published in November.