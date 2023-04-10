Trending
April 10, 2023 / 2:52 PM

Michelle Obama to return to 'Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon' on April 19

By Tonya Pendleton
Michelle Obama will appear on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on April 19. Photo courtesy of NBC.
April 10 (UPI) -- Michelle Obama is returning to the couch on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The former first lady will make her sixth appearance on April 19, marking her first time on the show since 2021.

She will promote her upcoming Netflix special The Light We Carry with Oprah Winfrey, which debuts on the streamer on April 25. Obama's new podcast, The Light, debuted in March, with guests Hoda Kotb and Tyler Perry. Her book, The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times, was published in November.

"Like so many people around the world, I felt isolated, disconnected, and discouraged during the pandemic," Obama said in a statement. "Writing The Light We Carry was a way for me to make sense of it and reflect on some of the biggest challenges we all face in life-and the tour was an incredible way to share those stories with my readers and connect with real people once again."

In previous visits, Obama has proven to be a fan favorite, participating in both "Thank You Notes" and "Tonight Show Surprises." In one of the "Tonight Show Surprises," she and Fallon appeared as part of an Elevator Surprise bit where fans on a tour were stopped at a floor where Fallon and Obama showed up as the doors opened.

Obama will be on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on April 19 at 11:30 p.m. EDT.

