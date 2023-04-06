Trending
April 6, 2023 / 8:32 AM

Showtime cancels talk show 'Ziwe' after two seasons

By Tonya Pendleton
Comedian Ziwe Fumudoh arrives at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington in April 2022. Her eponymous Showtime talk show was cancelled after two seasons. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Comedian Ziwe Fumudoh arrives at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington in April 2022. Her eponymous Showtime talk show was cancelled after two seasons. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

April 6 (UPI) -- Comedian Ziwe Fumudoh will have to find another outlet for her eponymous talk show. Showtime announced its cancellation after two seasons on Thursday.

Ziwe concluded Season 2 three months ago.

Fumudoh tacked race, politics and pop culture on her show which welcomed a diverse set of guests over the two seasons, including Eboni K. Williams, Julia Fox, Fran Leibowitz, Drew Barrymore, Charlemagne the God, Hannibal Burress, Michael Che, Amber Riley, Emily Ratajkowski, Ilana Glazer and Chet Hanks.

Deadline first reported the news.

This leaves Showtime without a non-sports talk show. Desus and Mero imploded last year reportedly when the two hosts didn't see eye-to-eye after a staff firing. But Mero said that it was due to both pursuing other interests. Fumodoh was a writer on the show.

Ziwe was known for its uncomfortable conversations about race, some of which tripped up her celebrity guests. Fumudoh says that it was her own uncomfortable conversations in her personal life that sparked the inspiration for the show.

"I would find myself in conversation with white peers, and they'd ask me, 'Are you baiting me?' No, I'm not baiting you," she told Vanity Fair in 2020. "You were just talking about race, and I'm following up about what I would consider really, really problematic answers. People have always felt uncomfortable talking about race, myself included, and I just want to take that discomfort away."

