Trending
Advertisement
TV
April 6, 2023 / 12:02 PM

'The Light We Carry' trailer: Michelle Obama, Oprah Winfrey discuss challenges

By Tonya Pendleton
1/5
Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey join forces for a Netflix special "The Light We Carry" based on Obama's book. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey join forces for a Netflix special "The Light We Carry" based on Obama's book. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

April 6 (UPI) -- Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey will combine their considerable forces for a new Netflix special. The trailer for The Light We Carry, based on Obama's book, shows the two women onstage at an arena, likely from a stop on Obama's 2022 book tour.

"A woman who needs no introduction," Winfrey says of Obama. Obama's book, a follow-up to her history-making bestseller Becoming, was released last year. It furthers her memoir by providing a guide for how to move forward even when challenged by difficult people and situations.

Advertisement

"The book came from people asking for guidance," Obama says in the trailer. "When you get to those low emotional places, it's hard to find your light."

In The Light We Carry, Obama provides some of the techniques that worked for her when life became stressful.

"Start with the small, control what you can," Winfrey says is one takeaway.

Obama also addresses her marriage in the trailer. As photos of her and her husband, former president Barack Obama are shown on the big screen, she says, "We have to be honest about real marriage and the work that it takes to build a life with another person. It's like hashtag, relationship goals, and I was mad at him in that picture!"

Advertisement

The women discuss friendships, challenges and triumphs detailed in The LIght We Carry. Both agree the book and the special's overarching philosophy is about being your best self wherever and however you can.

"The light we carry is in all of us," Obama says. "It's our responsibility to share that light."

The Light We Carry special debuts on Netflix on April 25.

Read More

'Judy Blume Forever' doc explores the author's teen years, influence What to watch: TV shows premiering in April Sundance movie review: 'Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields' makes powerful social commentary

Latest Headlines

'Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning' trailer: Amy Poehler narrates new series based on book
TV // 21 minutes ago
'Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning' trailer: Amy Poehler narrates new series based on book
April 6 (UPI) -- "The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning," a new series inspired by the Margareta Magnusson book, is coming to Peacock in April.
Showtime cancels talk show 'Ziwe' after two seasons
TV // 3 hours ago
Showtime cancels talk show 'Ziwe' after two seasons
April 6 (UPI) -- Showtime announced the cancellation of talk show 'Ziwe' after two seasons.
'Pink Ladies' cast addresses gender nonconformity, racism
TV // 9 hours ago
'Pink Ladies' cast addresses gender nonconformity, racism
LOS ANGELES, April 6 (UPI) -- Marisa Davila, Cheyenne Wells, Ari Notartomaso, Tricia Fukuhara, Madison Thompson and Shanel Bailey discuss the social issues "Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies" addresses in the musical prequel.
'The Big Door Prize': Chris O'Dowd comedy renewed for Season 2
TV // 22 hours ago
'The Big Door Prize': Chris O'Dowd comedy renewed for Season 2
April 5 (UPI) -- "The Big Door Prize," a comedy series starring Chris O'Dowd, will return for a second season on Apple TV+.
'The Diplomat' trailer: Keri Russell navigates international crises, rocky marriage
TV // 1 day ago
'The Diplomat' trailer: Keri Russell navigates international crises, rocky marriage
April 5 (UPI) -- "The Diplomat," a new political thriller series starring Keri Russell and Rufus Sewell, is coming to Netflix in April.
Kit Harington to star in Season 3 of BBC's 'Industry'
TV // 1 day ago
Kit Harington to star in Season 3 of BBC's 'Industry'
April 5 (UPI) -- "Game of Thrones" alum Kit Harington is set to star in Season 3 of the BBC's high-finance drama, "Industry."
Graham Norton to host Irish comedy competition series for Prime Video
TV // 1 day ago
Graham Norton to host Irish comedy competition series for Prime Video
April 5 (UPI) -- Graham Norton is set to host a new Irish comedy competition series called "LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland" for Prime Video.
'Cruel Intentions' series is in the works at Amazon
TV // 1 day ago
'Cruel Intentions' series is in the works at Amazon
April 5 (UPI) -- Amazon is working on a series inspired by the 1999 teen drama, "Cruel Intentions," which starred Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon.
'Crossover' cast tackles issues on and off basketball court
TV // 1 day ago
'Crossover' cast tackles issues on and off basketball court
LOS ANGELES, April 5 (UPI) -- "The Crossover" stars Jalyn Hall, Amir O'Neill, Derek Luke, Sabrina Revelle and more discuss the themes the Disney+ basketball drama explores.
'Muppets Mayhem' musical series coming to Disney+ in May
TV // 1 day ago
'Muppets Mayhem' musical series coming to Disney+ in May
April 4 (UPI) -- "The Muppets Mayhem," a musical comedy featuring Lilly Singh, Tahj Mowry and Saara Chaudry, is coming to Disney+.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Gina Rodriguez announces son's name
Gina Rodriguez announces son's name
'Pink Ladies' cast addresses gender nonconformity, racism
'Pink Ladies' cast addresses gender nonconformity, racism
'Migration' teaser introduces new film from 'Despicable Me' studio
'Migration' teaser introduces new film from 'Despicable Me' studio
Reese Witherspoon, Tom Brady's reps shut down dating rumors
Reese Witherspoon, Tom Brady's reps shut down dating rumors
Ben Affleck: Michael Jordan shifted 'Air' focus away from himself
Ben Affleck: Michael Jordan shifted 'Air' focus away from himself
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement