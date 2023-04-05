Trending
April 5, 2023

Graham Norton to host Irish comedy competition series for Prime Video

By Karen Butler
Graham Norton, the host of the evening, attends the 73rd annual British Academy Film Award at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain, in February 2020. He will host "LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland" on Prime Video. File Photo by Neil Hall/EPA-EFE
April 5 (UPI) -- Graham Norton is set to host a new Irish comedy competition series called LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland for Prime Video.

The series, which will be filmed entirely in Ireland, is slated to premiere in 2024.

"I'm thrilled to be the host for the first Irish original, LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland on Prime Video, and to be working on home ground for the first time in many, many years," Norton said in a statement Tuesday.

"I'm so proud of our comedy culture and it's wonderful to have a platform to showcase Irish talent to a global audience. I can't wait to see what our comedy masterminds do to get the laughter going."

Norton, 60, has been the star of the BBC's weekly chat program, The Graham Norton Show, since 2007.

