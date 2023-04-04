Trending
Advertisement
TV
April 4, 2023 / 12:50 PM

'Muppets Mayhem' musical series coming to Disney+ in May

By Annie Martin
1/5
Lilly Singh stars in the new musical comedy "The Muppets Mayhem." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Lilly Singh stars in the new musical comedy "The Muppets Mayhem." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 4 (UPI) -- Disney+ is teasing the new series The Muppets Mayhem.

The streaming service shared a teaser and premiere date for the musical comedy series Tuesday.

Advertisement

The Muppets Mayhem features Lilly Singh, Tahj Mowry, Saara Chaudry and The Electric Mayhem Band.

The show follows The Electric Mayhem Band -- Dr. Teeth on vocals and keyboards, Animal on drums, Floyd Pepper on vocals and bass, Janice on vocals and lead guitar, Zoot on saxophone and Lips on trumpet -- on an epic, music-filled journey to record their first-ever studio album.

"With the help of a driven young music executive, Nora Singh (Singh), the old-school Muppet band comes face-to-face with the current day music scene as they try to finally record their first studio album," an official description reads.

Mowry plays Moog, with Chaudry as Hannah, Bill Barretta as Dr. Teeth, Dave Goelz as Zoot, Eric Jacobson as Animal, Peter Linz as Lips, David Rudman as Janice, Matt Vogel as Floyd Pepper and Anders Holm as JJ.

The Muppets Mayhem is based on characters created by Jim Henson. The series is developed and written by Adam F. Goldberg and Bill Barretta with co-executive producer Jeff Yorkes, and features original music by Linda Perry.

Advertisement

The Muppets Mayhem premieres May 10.

Read More

'Barbie' posters introduce Dua Lipa as mermaid doll 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' trailer: Miles Morales clashes with Spider-Man 2099 Hugh Jackman encourages sun safety amid skin cancer scare What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Fatal Attraction' trailer: Lizzy Caplan, Joshua Jackson star in reboot series
TV // 23 hours ago
'Fatal Attraction' trailer: Lizzy Caplan, Joshua Jackson star in reboot series
April 3 (UPI) -- "Fatal Attraction," a new psychological thriller series based on the 1987 film, is coming to Paramount+ in April.
'The Crowded Room': Tom Holland series coming to Apple TV+ in June
TV // 23 hours ago
'The Crowded Room': Tom Holland series coming to Apple TV+ in June
April 3 (UPI) -- "The Crowded Room," a new drama starring Tom Holland, Amanda Seyfried and Emmy Rossum, is coming to Apple TV+.
Xscape talks musical inspiration on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show'
TV // 23 hours ago
Xscape talks musical inspiration on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show'
April 3 (UPI) -- The girl group Xscape comes to "The Jennifer Hudson Show" to talk about their cooking skills and more.
'Drag Race' star Jinkx Monsoon joins 'Doctor Who' cast
TV // 1 day ago
'Drag Race' star Jinkx Monsoon joins 'Doctor Who' cast
April 3 (UPI) -- "RuPaul's Drag Race" winner Jinkx Monsoon will have a major role on the BBC One series "Doctor Who."
'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' posters show Charlotte, George get close
TV // 1 day ago
'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' posters show Charlotte, George get close
April 3 (UPI) -- "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story," a prequel and spinoff of "Bridgerton," is coming to Netflix in May.
'Secret Invasion' trailer shows Nick Fury's latest battle
TV // 1 day ago
'Secret Invasion' trailer shows Nick Fury's latest battle
April 3 (UPI) -- Samuel L. Jackson returns as Nick Fury in the latest MCU series "Secret Invasion" coming to Disney+ in June.
'Schmigadoon' 'Chicago' spoof challenged Dove Cameron, Jane Krakowski
TV // 1 day ago
'Schmigadoon' 'Chicago' spoof challenged Dove Cameron, Jane Krakowski
LOS ANGELES, April 3 (UPI) -- Dove Cameron, Jane Krakowski and Aaron Tveit discuss their new musical characters in Season 2 of "Schmigadoon," premiering Wednesday, inspired by musicals "Chicago," "Cabaret," "Hair" and more.
Quinta Brunson, Heidi Gardner appear in 'SNL' bridesmaid cult documentary
TV // 2 days ago
Quinta Brunson, Heidi Gardner appear in 'SNL' bridesmaid cult documentary
April 2 (UPI) -- Quinta Brunson guest hosted "Saturday Night Live" this weekend and appeared in several sketches, including a pre-taped segment called, "Bridesmaid Cult Documentary."
'Loki' star Tom Hiddleston to narrate 'Big Beasts' docuseries for Apple TV+
TV // 3 days ago
'Loki' star Tom Hiddleston to narrate 'Big Beasts' docuseries for Apple TV+
April 1 (UPI) -- "Loki" star Tom Hiddleston will be heard narrating Big Beasts when the 10-part docuseries premieres on April 21.
Bailey Bass leaves 'Interview with the Vampire' after one season
TV // 3 days ago
Bailey Bass leaves 'Interview with the Vampire' after one season
April 1 (UPI) -- Bailey Bass and AMC have confirmed she is not returning for Season 2 of the horror drama, "Interview with the Vampire."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Xscape talks musical inspiration on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show'
Xscape talks musical inspiration on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show'
'Schmigadoon' 'Chicago' spoof challenged Dove Cameron, Jane Krakowski
'Schmigadoon' 'Chicago' spoof challenged Dove Cameron, Jane Krakowski
'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' trailer: Miles Morales clashes with Spider-Man 2099
'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' trailer: Miles Morales clashes with Spider-Man 2099
Shailene Woodley, Joseph Gordon-Levitt to star in 'Killer Heat'
Shailene Woodley, Joseph Gordon-Levitt to star in 'Killer Heat'
'Grey's Anatomy' star Caterina Scorsone loses home, pets in fire
'Grey's Anatomy' star Caterina Scorsone loses home, pets in fire
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement