April 3, 2023 / 8:28 AM

'Secret Invasion' trailer shows Nick Fury's latest battle

By Tonya Pendleton
Samuel L. Jackson attends the 95th annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles on March 12, 2023. He's starring in the Marvel series "Secret Invasion" which comes to Disney+ in June. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Samuel L. Jackson attends the 95th annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles on March 12, 2023. He's starring in the Marvel series "Secret Invasion" which comes to Disney+ in June. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

April 3 (UPI) -- Nick Fury is back and so is Samuel L. Jackson in the role as the Avengers founder and master spy. He's starring in the new series Secret Invasion coming to Disney+ in June.

In the new trailer released for the show, Jackson's Fury no longer wears the eyepatch all the time, but he still has the resolve to keep the world safe from evildoers.

"Fury, things have gotten worse since you left," Skrulls leader Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) says as Fury walks to what looks like a government facility with a handgun at the ready.

"Why do you think I came back," Fury says as viewers see an explosion go off in a city square.

To take on global enemies he must enlist the support of an MI6 agent played by Oscar-and Emmy-winning actress Olivia Colman.

"You're in no shape for this fight that lies before us, old friend," she says to Fury. And in the trailer, you see that his foes are not even entirely human as the once-friendly Skrulls now have an extremist branch led by Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir).

Although the Avengers are no more, Fury does have some additional help. Everett K. Ross, the CIA agent who operates independently in the Captain America and Black Panther movies is on his side, as is James "Rhodey" Rhodes, played by Don Cheadle.

"You're the most wanted man on the planet," he tells Fury.

Fury also has an ally in Maria Hill, played by Cobie Smulders. But in her MCU debut, Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke plays Gi'ah, who is aligned with the Skrulls.

But as the trailer shows, it can be hard to distinguish ally from foe.

"We don't know who's a friend, who's the enemy," Jackson told Vanity Fair. "There's a political aspect that kind of fits into where we are right now: Who's okay? Who's not? What happens when people get afraid and don't understand other people? You can't tell who's innocent and who's guilty in this particular instance."

Secret Invasion comes to Disney+ on June 21.

'Fast X' stars reflect on franchise in video for 'fans and family' Vincent Cassel: Mercenary is tired of espionage, murder in 'Liaison' TV review: 'Pink Ladies' fixes 'Grease' issues in peppy new musical

