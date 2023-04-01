'Loki' star Tom Hiddleston to narrate 'Big Beasts' docuseries for Apple TV+

1/3

Tom Hiddleston will be heard later this month narrating a new nature documentary series called "Big Beasts."

April 1 (UPI) -- Loki star Tom Hiddleston will be heard narrating Big Beasts when the 10-part docuseries premieres on April 21. Two new episodes are expected to roll out weekly through May 19.

The show will offer unique glimpses at gray whales, elephant seals, giant otters, gorillas, hippos, brown bears, ostriches, orangutans, tigers and polar bears.

"From the acclaimed creative team of the Apple TV+ award-winning docuseries 'Tiny World,' comes Big Beasts, filmed over two years, the series takes audiences on an epic journey around the globe, from freezing poles to tropical rain forests, to meet nature's most captivating giants," the streaming service said in a press release.