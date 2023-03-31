CBS renews 'Blue Bloods' for Season 14

1/5

"Blue Bloods" is returning for a 14th season. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 31 (UPI) -- CBS has announced it ordered a 14th season of its Tom Selleck-Donnie Wahlberg drama, Blue Bloods. "Season 14 here we come! Can't wait!" Wahlberg posted on Instagram Thursday. Advertisement

The renewal will keep the show about several generations of a New York law enforcement family on the air through the 2023-24 television season.

"Blue Bloods has dominated Friday nights since its premiere and remained an important anchor for CBS' winning lineup," Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, said in a statement Thursday.

"Led by the outstanding Tom Selleck and an incredible cast and creative team, viewers continue to embrace the Reagans, their law enforcement family and the series' dramatic storytelling. We can't wait to pull a chair up to the Reagan family dinner table for another fantastic season."

Co-starring Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Len Cariou, Marisa Ramirez and Vanessa Ray, the series is currently airing fresh episodes for Season 13 on Friday nights.

The Reagan family traditions continue! #BlueBloods has been renewed for season 14 - we'll save you a seat at the table. ️ pic.twitter.com/rHlYnCyN4Y— Blue Bloods (@BlueBloods_CBS) March 29, 2023