March 31, 2023 / 7:24 AM

CBS renews 'Blue Bloods' for Season 14

By Karen Butler
"Blue Bloods" is returning for a 14th season. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
"Blue Bloods" is returning for a 14th season. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 31 (UPI) -- CBS has announced it ordered a 14th season of its Tom Selleck-Donnie Wahlberg drama, Blue Bloods.

"Season 14 here we come! Can't wait!" Wahlberg posted on Instagram Thursday.

The renewal will keep the show about several generations of a New York law enforcement family on the air through the 2023-24 television season.

"Blue Bloods has dominated Friday nights since its premiere and remained an important anchor for CBS' winning lineup," Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, said in a statement Thursday.

"Led by the outstanding Tom Selleck and an incredible cast and creative team, viewers continue to embrace the Reagans, their law enforcement family and the series' dramatic storytelling. We can't wait to pull a chair up to the Reagan family dinner table for another fantastic season."

Co-starring Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Len Cariou, Marisa Ramirez and Vanessa Ray, the series is currently airing fresh episodes for Season 13 on Friday nights.

What to watch: TV shows premiering in April
TV // 4 hours ago
March 31 (UPI) -- Brooke Shields, Jennifer Garner, Judy Blume and The Russo Brothers of MCU fame all have TV projects premiering in April.
'Real Housewives of Atlanta' stars are 'beyond healing' in Season 15 trailer
TV // 18 hours ago
March 30 (UPI) -- "Real Housewives of Atlanta" will return for a 15th season in May featuring former cast member Kim Zolciak.
Paramount+ greenlights 'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' for 2024 production
TV // 18 hours ago
March 30 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced its next "Star Trek" series on Thursday. "Starfleet Academy" will follow a new class of recruits training for starship command posts.
'Mayans M.C.' gets Season 5 teaser, May premiere date
TV // 19 hours ago
March 30 (UPI) -- "Mayans M.C.," the "Sons of Anarchy" spinoff starring J.D. Pardo, will return for a fifth and final season on FX in May.
'Citadel' trailer: Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas team up in spy thriller
TV // 20 hours ago
March 30 (UPI) -- "Citadel," a new series from the Russo brothers starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, is coming to Prime Video.
'Scott Pilgrim' anime with Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead coming to Netflix
TV // 21 hours ago
March 30 (UPI) -- Netflix is developing a "Scott Pilgrim" anime series featuring the voices of the original cast from the 2010 live-action film.
Ali Wong to voice, executive produce 'Jentry Chau vs. The Underworld' for Netflix
TV // 1 day ago
March 30 (UPI) -- Comedian/actress Ali Wong is starring in and executive producing a brand-new animated Netflix show called "Jentry Chau vs. The Underworld."
Jane Lynch: 'Party Down' character Constance never changes
TV // 1 day ago
NEW YORK, March 30 (UPI) -- Jane Lynch says her character Constance remains the same woman she always was in Season 3 of "Party Down," despite an enormous change in her personal and financial circumstances.
TV review: 'Pink Ladies' fixes 'Grease' issues in peppy new musical
TV // 1 day ago
LOS ANGELES, March 30 (UPI) -- "Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies" addresses '50s gender and social issues in a fun, peppy musical worthy of the Broadway show and movies.
Connie Nielsen: 'Dreamer' Karen Blixen shows 'it's never too late'
TV // 1 day ago
LOS ANGELES, March 30 (UPI) -- Connie Nielsen hopes "The Dreamer: Becoming Karen Blixen," premiering Thursday on Viaplay, gives the author her due by telling the story of her art.
