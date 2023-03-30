Trending
March 30, 2023 / 1:49 PM

'Real Housewives of Atlanta' stars are 'beyond healing' in Season 15 trailer

By Annie Martin
Kenya Moore returns in "Real Housewives of Atlanta" Season 15. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Kenya Moore returns in "Real Housewives of Atlanta" Season 15. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 30 (UPI) -- Bravo is teasing Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 15.

The network shared a trailer and premiere date for the new season of the reality series Thursday.

In Season 15, the stars of RHOA are "beyond healing" as they deal with new drama in their personal and professional lives.

Kandi Burruss is seen clashing with Marlo Hampton, while Hampton calls Drew Sidora a "deranged, bad-bodied actress."

In addition, Sidora struggles with her split from her husband, Ralph Pittman.

"Ralph has moved out of the bedroom. I have more tears left to cry," she says in a therapy session.

"Who hasn't filed for divorce?" Pittman responds with a laugh.

Season 15 stars Burruss, Hampton, Sidora, Kenya Moore, Shereé Whitfield and Sanya Richards-Ross. The trailer also teases guest appearances by former cast members Kim Zolciak and Cynthia Bailey.

Season 15 premieres May 7 at 7 p.m. EDT on Bravo.

Kevin Bacon, Jimmy Fallon spoof 'Paint It, Black' by Rolling Stones on 'Tonight' Stray Kids perform 'Maniac' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Jenna Johnson, Val Chmerkovskiy go public about past miscarriage What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

