1/4

Kenya Moore returns in "Real Housewives of Atlanta" Season 15. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 30 (UPI) -- Bravo is teasing Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 15. The network shared a trailer and premiere date for the new season of the reality series Thursday. Advertisement

In Season 15, the stars of RHOA are "beyond healing" as they deal with new drama in their personal and professional lives.

Kandi Burruss is seen clashing with Marlo Hampton, while Hampton calls Drew Sidora a "deranged, bad-bodied actress."

In addition, Sidora struggles with her split from her husband, Ralph Pittman.

"Ralph has moved out of the bedroom. I have more tears left to cry," she says in a therapy session.

"Who hasn't filed for divorce?" Pittman responds with a laugh.

We also replay #RHOA in our heads while meditating. Season 15 arrives May 7th! For more info head to https://t.co/WiQbovYrCV pic.twitter.com/VHfMoKATUG— Bravo (@BravoTV) March 30, 2023

Season 15 stars Burruss, Hampton, Sidora, Kenya Moore, Shereé Whitfield and Sanya Richards-Ross. The trailer also teases guest appearances by former cast members Kim Zolciak and Cynthia Bailey.

Advertisement Absolute perfection. No notes. #RHOA season 15 premieres May 7th! pic.twitter.com/ZXcnEExGng— Bravo (@BravoTV) March 30, 2023

Season 15 premieres May 7 at 7 p.m. EDT on Bravo.