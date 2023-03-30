Trending
Advertisement
TV
March 30, 2023 / 1:09 PM

'Mayans M.C.' gets Season 5 teaser, May premiere date

By Annie Martin
1/2
Sarah Bolger plays Emily Galindo on "Mayans M.C." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Sarah Bolger plays Emily Galindo on "Mayans M.C." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 30 (UPI) -- Mayans M.C. will return for a fifth and final season on FX in May.

FX shared a teaser and premiere date for Season 5 of the crime drama series Thursday.

Advertisement

The teaser features black and white footage of the Mayans M.C. gang riding through the desert and reaching the edge of a cliff.

Season 5 will have a two-episode premiere May 24 at 10 p.m. EDT on FX and be available to stream the next day on Hulu. Subsequent episodes will follow weekly.

Mayans M.C. is a sequel and spinoff to the FX series Sons of Anarchy, which had a seven-season run from 2008 to 2014. The series takes place in the fictional town of Santo Padre, Calif., and follows the Mayans Motorcycle Club, the rivals of Sons of Anarchy.

J.D. Pardo, Clayton Cardenas, Sarah Bolger, Michael Irby, Carla Baratta, Raoul Max Trujillo, Edward James Olmos and Emilio Rivera star.

"Once a golden boy with the American Dream in his grasp, EZ has now risen to lead his brother Angel (Cardenas) and the Santo Padre M.C. in a bloody war against their rival Sons of Anarchy. Defending the California territory and patch begins to claim lives within the club and causes strain between EZ and Angel -- as one brother devotes himself to the club and the other to family. Felipe (Olmos) attempts to heal these fractured bonds for the future of the Reyes family," an official synopsis reads.

Advertisement

Mayans M.C. is co-created by Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter and Elgin James.

Read More

'Scott Pilgrim' anime with Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead coming to Netflix 'Citadel' trailer: Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas team up in spy thriller Kevin Bacon, Jimmy Fallon spoof 'Paint It, Black' by Rolling Stones on 'Tonight' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Real Housewives of Atlanta' stars are 'beyond healing' in Season 15 trailer
TV // 45 minutes ago
'Real Housewives of Atlanta' stars are 'beyond healing' in Season 15 trailer
March 30 (UPI) -- "Real Housewives of Atlanta" will return for a 15th season in May featuring former cast member Kim Zolciak.
Paramount+ greenlights 'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' for 2024 production
TV // 46 minutes ago
Paramount+ greenlights 'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' for 2024 production
March 30 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced its next "Star Trek" series on Thursday. "Starfleet Academy" will follow a new class of recruits training for starship command posts.
'Citadel' trailer: Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas team up in spy thriller
TV // 2 hours ago
'Citadel' trailer: Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas team up in spy thriller
March 30 (UPI) -- "Citadel," a new series from the Russo brothers starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, is coming to Prime Video.
'Scott Pilgrim' anime with Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead coming to Netflix
TV // 3 hours ago
'Scott Pilgrim' anime with Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead coming to Netflix
March 30 (UPI) -- Netflix is developing a "Scott Pilgrim" anime series featuring the voices of the original cast from the 2010 live-action film.
Ali Wong to voice, executive produce 'Jentry Chau vs. The Underworld' for Netflix
TV // 6 hours ago
Ali Wong to voice, executive produce 'Jentry Chau vs. The Underworld' for Netflix
March 30 (UPI) -- Comedian/actress Ali Wong is starring in and executive producing a brand-new animated Netflix show called "Jentry Chau vs. The Underworld."
Jane Lynch: 'Party Down' character Constance never changes
TV // 6 hours ago
Jane Lynch: 'Party Down' character Constance never changes
NEW YORK, March 30 (UPI) -- Jane Lynch says her character Constance remains the same woman she always was in Season 3 of "Party Down," despite an enormous change in her personal and financial circumstances.
TV review: 'Pink Ladies' fixes 'Grease' issues in peppy new musical
TV // 11 hours ago
TV review: 'Pink Ladies' fixes 'Grease' issues in peppy new musical
LOS ANGELES, March 30 (UPI) -- "Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies" addresses '50s gender and social issues in a fun, peppy musical worthy of the Broadway show and movies.
Connie Nielsen: 'Dreamer' Karen Blixen shows 'it's never too late'
TV // 11 hours ago
Connie Nielsen: 'Dreamer' Karen Blixen shows 'it's never too late'
LOS ANGELES, March 30 (UPI) -- Connie Nielsen hopes "The Dreamer: Becoming Karen Blixen," premiering Thursday on Viaplay, gives the author her due by telling the story of her art.
Rachel Weisz portrays twin gynecologists in 'Dead Ringers' trailer
TV // 1 day ago
Rachel Weisz portrays twin gynecologists in 'Dead Ringers' trailer
March 29 (UPI) -- Prime Video has released an official trailer for the upcoming series "Dead Ringers" in which Rachel Weisz portrays twin gynecologists in a serialized, gender-swapped remake of David Cronenberg's 1988 cult classic.
'Fargo' Season 5 coming late 2023; Jon Hamm appears in photos
TV // 1 day ago
'Fargo' Season 5 coming late 2023; Jon Hamm appears in photos
March 29 (UPI) -- FX shared a release date and first-look photos of "Mad Men" star Jon Hamm in "Fargo" Season 5.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Real Housewives of Atlanta' alum Eva Marcille files for divorce
'Real Housewives of Atlanta' alum Eva Marcille files for divorce
Kevin Bacon, Jimmy Fallon spoof 'Paint It, Black' by Rolling Stones on 'Tonight'
Kevin Bacon, Jimmy Fallon spoof 'Paint It, Black' by Rolling Stones on 'Tonight'
'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' renewed for Season 3 ahead of Season 2
'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' renewed for Season 3 ahead of Season 2
Ali Wong to voice, executive produce 'Jentry Chau vs. The Underworld' for Netflix
Ali Wong to voice, executive produce 'Jentry Chau vs. The Underworld' for Netflix
'Fargo' Season 5 coming late 2023; Jon Hamm appears in photos
'Fargo' Season 5 coming late 2023; Jon Hamm appears in photos
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement