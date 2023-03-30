Ali Wong to voice, executive produce 'Jentry Chau vs. The Underworld' for Netflix

March 30 (UPI) -- Comedian/actress Ali Wong is starring in an executive producing a new animated series for Netflix, the streamer announced.
Wong will voice the lead character in Jentry Chau and the Underworld, a new series set in a Texas town. Chau is a Chinese-American teenager with superpowers that becomes known to a demon king. Once he starts hunting her, she must use those powers while fighting more underworld forces. Her allies on the series will be her great-aunt, who just happens to be a weapons expert, and a character described as a Chinese hopping vampire or 'jiangshi.'