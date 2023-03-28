Trending
March 28, 2023 / 8:41 AM

Molly Shannon, Ana de Armas to guest host 'SNL' in April

By Karen Butler
Molly Shannon is returning to "Saturday Night Live" next month. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
March 28 (UPI) -- Former Saturday Night Live cast member Molly Shannon is set to return to the New York sketch comedy show as guest host on April 8.

The Jonas Brothers will provide the musical entertainment for the episode.

"So pumped to be back at @nbcsnl on April 8th!! Let's go!!" Kevin Jonas tweeted Monday.

Ghosted and Blonde actress Ana de Armas has been booked to guest host the April 15 show when Karol G will be the musical guest.

The series, now in its 48th season, airs on NBC and streams on Peacock.

