Vladimir Duthiers promoted to featured host at 'CBS Mornings'

March 27 (UPI) -- Vladimir Duthiers is already a familiar face to CBS views. Now, they'll see even more of him. The 53-year-old anchor and correspondent has been promoted to featured host on the morning show team that includes Gayle King, Tony Dokoupil and Nate Burleson.
"This will mean there will be more of Vlad on CBS Mornings. He'll tell more business, arts, and culture stories," Neeraj Khemlani, president and co-head of CBS News & Stations said in a note to CBS employees. "There will be more Vlad on "Talk of the Table" in addition to his signature "What to Watch" segments."