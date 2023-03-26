Advertisement
March 26, 2023 / 9:49 AM

Maggie-Negan spinoff 'Walking Dead: Dead City' to premiere June 18

By Karen Butler
1/3
Lauren Cohan's "The Walking Dead" spinoff "Dead City" is set to premiere on June 18. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
March 26 (UPI) -- AMC has announced that Dead City, The Walking Dead spinoff with Lauren Cohan reprising her role as Maggie and Jeffrey Dean Morgan back as Negan, is set to premiere on June 18.

The zombie drama will see the two former enemies "traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan, long ago cut off from the mainland," the network said in a synopsis Saturday.

"The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror."

A brief teaser clip sees Maggie enlisting Negan's help to rescue her son Hershel, who has been kidnapped.

Negan infamously killed Maggie's husband Glenn (Steven Yeun) when Maggie was pregnant with Hershel.

The Walking Dead -- which took place largely in the American South -- wrapped its 11-season run in November.

