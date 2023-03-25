ABC orders Season 20 of 'Grey's Anatomy'

1/3

Ellen Pompeo's "Grey's Anatomy" is returning for a 20th season. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

March 25 (UPI) -- ABC has renewed Grey's Anatomy for a 20th season. The show will now be the television's longest running medical drama. Advertisement

Meg Marinis will serve as showrunner, replacing outgoing writer-producer Krista Vernoff.

It is unclear who from the current cast will return for the next run of the series, which was created by Emmy-winner Shonda Rhimes.

Mainstay Ellen Pompeo, who reduced her appearances this season to work on other projects, is expected to continue as a producer on the show and at least guest star.