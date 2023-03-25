Advertisement
TV
March 25, 2023 / 1:04 PM

ABC orders Season 20 of 'Grey's Anatomy'

By Karen Butler
1/3
Ellen Pompeo's "Grey's Anatomy" is returning for a 20th season. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Ellen Pompeo's "Grey's Anatomy" is returning for a 20th season. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

March 25 (UPI) -- ABC has renewed Grey's Anatomy for a 20th season.

The show will now be the television's longest running medical drama.

Advertisement

Meg Marinis will serve as showrunner, replacing outgoing writer-producer Krista Vernoff.

It is unclear who from the current cast will return for the next run of the series, which was created by Emmy-winner Shonda Rhimes.

Mainstay Ellen Pompeo, who reduced her appearances this season to work on other projects, is expected to continue as a producer on the show and at least guest star.

Read More

Steve Coogan: 'Lost King' rightfully puts history heroine at heart of Richard III story 'Great Expectations' star Olivia Colman: Man-hating Miss Havisham has rotting heart Mae Whitman: 'Up Here' explores mystery, fun of romance in the '90s Jimmie Allen, Orville Peck on diversity in country music: Fans are here for it

Latest Headlines

Justine Lupe: 'Succession' fiance Connor Roy 'is such a loose cannon'
TV // 22 hours ago
Justine Lupe: 'Succession' fiance Connor Roy 'is such a loose cannon'
LOS ANGELES, March 24 (UPI) -- Justine Lupe discusses her "Succession" character, Willa's, engagement to Connor Roy (Alan Ruck) as the show enters its fourth and final season.
'The L Word: Generation Q' canceled, new reboot in the works
TV // 1 day ago
'The L Word: Generation Q' canceled, new reboot in the works
March 24 (UPI) -- Showtime canceled "The L Word: Generation Q" after three seasons but is reportedly developing a new reboot of the original series.
'You' renewed for fifth and final season at Netflix
TV // 1 day ago
'You' renewed for fifth and final season at Netflix
March 24 (UPI) -- "You," a psychological thriller series starring Penn Badgley, will return for a fifth and final season on Netflix.
'Derry Girls,' 'The Traitors' among winners at U.K. Broadcasting Press Guild Awards
TV // 1 day ago
'Derry Girls,' 'The Traitors' among winners at U.K. Broadcasting Press Guild Awards
March 24 (UPI) -- The BBC shows "This is Going to Hurt" and "The Traitors," along with Channel 4's "Derry Girls" were among the top award winners at the U.K. Broadcasting Press Guild Awards.
'Great Expectations' star Olivia Colman: Man-hating Miss Havisham has rotting heart
TV // 1 day ago
'Great Expectations' star Olivia Colman: Man-hating Miss Havisham has rotting heart
NEW YORK, March 24 (UPI) -- Olivia Colman says she doesn't view her latest character, Miss Havisham in Hulu's six-part adaptation of Charles Dickens' "Great Expectations," as a feminist icon.
'Transatlantic' trailer: Gillian Jacobs helps WWII refugees in Netflix series
TV // 1 day ago
'Transatlantic' trailer: Gillian Jacobs helps WWII refugees in Netflix series
March 24 (UPI) -- "Transatlantic," a new war drama based on the Julie Orringer novel "The Flight Portfolio" and starring "Community" actress Gillian Jacobs, is coming to Netflix.
Mae Whitman: 'Up Here' explores mystery, fun of romance in the '90s
TV // 1 day ago
Mae Whitman: 'Up Here' explores mystery, fun of romance in the '90s
NEW YORK, March 24 (UPI) -- Mae Whitman says she loved exploring what dating was like in 1990s New York for her new musical romantic-comedy series, "Up Here."
'Saturdays' cast lived their Disney dreams
TV // 1 day ago
'Saturdays' cast lived their Disney dreams
LOS ANGELES, March 24 (UPI) -- Danielle Jalade, Jermaine Harris, Daria Johns, Peyton Basnight, Golden Brooks and creator Norman Vance Jr. discuss their Disney Channel roller skating show "Saturdays."
Donnie Wahlberg explores new 'Very Scary People' in Season 5 trailer
TV // 2 days ago
Donnie Wahlberg explores new 'Very Scary People' in Season 5 trailer
March 23 (UPI) -- "Very Scary People," a true crime series hosted by Donnie Wahlberg, will return for a fifth season on ID.
'Power Book II: Ghost' Season 3 premiere breaks Starz viewership record
TV // 2 days ago
'Power Book II: Ghost' Season 3 premiere breaks Starz viewership record
March 23 (UPI) -- The "Power Book II: Ghost" Season 3 premiere was Starz's biggest premiere weekend ever, with 5.8 million viewers.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Reese Witherspoon announces divorce on Instagram
Reese Witherspoon announces divorce on Instagram
Famous birthdays for March 25: Jenny Slate, Sarah Jessica Parker
Famous birthdays for March 25: Jenny Slate, Sarah Jessica Parker
Steve Coogan: 'Lost King' rightfully puts history heroine at heart of Richard III story
Steve Coogan: 'Lost King' rightfully puts history heroine at heart of Richard III story
Police officers who raided Afroman's home sue him for emotional distress
Police officers who raided Afroman's home sue him for emotional distress
Mae Whitman: 'Up Here' explores mystery, fun of romance in the '90s
Mae Whitman: 'Up Here' explores mystery, fun of romance in the '90s
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement