Mae Whitman: 'Up Here' explores mystery, fun of romance in the '90s

Mae Whitman and Carlos Valdes star in the new musical comedy series, "Up Here." Photo courtesy of Hulu

NEW YORK, March 24 (UPI) -- Anderson-Lopez thinks this notion makes the story relatable. "I hope that people see this and recognize their own voices and start to say who are you hearing in your head?" she said. Advertisement

Her husband chimed in, "And, also, realizing that you might be a voice in someone else's head unbeknownst to you."

"We put so much of our own hearts in it. When Bobby and I think of what we are as artists, we often say 'subversive joy,'" Anderson-Lopez said.

"We love to explore thinking a little differently because I think we both are that way, but, at the same time, where we love to live is in a joyful place in a place of getting people to communicate and laugh at themselves and live in the land of dancing and singing and feelings."

Up Here incorporates all of this.

"This is a whole musical about the link between music and feeling, very often those huge feelings that no one else can see," Lopez said.