1/4

Donnie Wahlberg (R), pictured with Jenny McCarthy, hosts the true crime series "Very Scary People." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 23 (UPI) -- ID is giving a glimpse of Very Scary People Season 5. The network, aka Investigation Discovery, shared a trailer and premiere date for new episodes of the true crime series Thursday. Advertisement

Very Scary People is hosted and executive produced by Donnie Wahlberg. The series dives into "twisted crimes" and explores the "background, possible motives, psyche and investigations" of the perpetrators.

Season 5 will cover serial killer David Carpenter, aka the Trailside Killer; murder and rapist Larry Hall; Richard Cottingham, aka the Times Square Killer; Keith Jesperson, aka the Happy Face Killer; serial killer John Robinson; and Judy Buenoano.

The new season will premiere April 16 at 9 p.m. EDT on ID and be available to stream the same day on Discovery+.

Previous seasons are available now on Discovery+.

"I could not be more excited for a new season of Very Scary People to air on Investigation Discovery," Wahlberg said in a press release. "With each episode, we bring new insights into the lives of terrifying criminals to create awareness and hope this knowledge helps prevent similar crimes from happening in the future."