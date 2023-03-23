Trending
Advertisement
TV
March 23, 2023 / 1:36 PM

Donnie Wahlberg explores new 'Very Scary People' in Season 5 trailer

By Annie Martin
1/4
Donnie Wahlberg (R), pictured with Jenny McCarthy, hosts the true crime series "Very Scary People." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Donnie Wahlberg (R), pictured with Jenny McCarthy, hosts the true crime series "Very Scary People." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 23 (UPI) -- ID is giving a glimpse of Very Scary People Season 5.

The network, aka Investigation Discovery, shared a trailer and premiere date for new episodes of the true crime series Thursday.

Advertisement

Very Scary People is hosted and executive produced by Donnie Wahlberg. The series dives into "twisted crimes" and explores the "background, possible motives, psyche and investigations" of the perpetrators.

Season 5 will cover serial killer David Carpenter, aka the Trailside Killer; murder and rapist Larry Hall; Richard Cottingham, aka the Times Square Killer; Keith Jesperson, aka the Happy Face Killer; serial killer John Robinson; and Judy Buenoano.

The new season will premiere April 16 at 9 p.m. EDT on ID and be available to stream the same day on Discovery+.

Previous seasons are available now on Discovery+.

"I could not be more excited for a new season of Very Scary People to air on Investigation Discovery," Wahlberg said in a press release. "With each episode, we bring new insights into the lives of terrifying criminals to create awareness and hope this knowledge helps prevent similar crimes from happening in the future."

Advertisement

Read More

'Love & Death' trailer: Elizabeth Olsen, Jesse Plemons' affair turns deadly 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' trailer shows love story unfold 'Power Book II: Ghost' Season 3 premiere breaks Starz viewership record What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Power Book II: Ghost' Season 3 premiere breaks Starz viewership record
TV // 2 hours ago
'Power Book II: Ghost' Season 3 premiere breaks Starz viewership record
March 23 (UPI) -- The "Power Book II: Ghost" Season 3 premiere was Starz's biggest premiere weekend ever, with 5.8 million viewers.
'Love & Death' trailer: Elizabeth Olsen, Jesse Plemons' affair turns deadly
TV // 2 hours ago
'Love & Death' trailer: Elizabeth Olsen, Jesse Plemons' affair turns deadly
March 23 (UPI) -- "Love & Death," a true crime thriller starring Elizabeth Olsen as killer Candy Montgomery, is coming to HBO Max.
Zachary Levi, James Corden spoof Wham! in 'ShaWham!' skit on 'Late Late Show'
TV // 3 hours ago
Zachary Levi, James Corden spoof Wham! in 'ShaWham!' skit on 'Late Late Show'
March 23 (UPI) -- "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" star Zachary Levi performed the Wham! song "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go" on "The Late Late Show with James Corden."
'Outlander' Season 7 to be split, Part 1 coming in June
TV // 3 hours ago
'Outlander' Season 7 to be split, Part 1 coming in June
March 23 (UPI) -- "Outlander" Season 7 will be split into two parts, with Part 1 to premiere on Starz in June.
'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' trailer shows love story unfold
TV // 4 hours ago
'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' trailer shows love story unfold
March 23 (UPI) -- "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story," a prequel and spinoff of "Bridgerton," is coming to Netflix in May.
'XO, Kitty' teaser: Anna Cathcart plans to reunite with boyfriend in Korea
TV // 1 day ago
'XO, Kitty' teaser: Anna Cathcart plans to reunite with boyfriend in Korea
March 22 (UPI) -- "XO, Kitty," a spinoff of the "To All the Boys" films starring Anna Cathcart, is coming to Netflix in May.
BAFTA TV Awards: 'This is Going to Hurt,' 'The Responder' lead nominations
TV // 1 day ago
BAFTA TV Awards: 'This is Going to Hurt,' 'The Responder' lead nominations
March 22 (UPI) -- "This is Going to Hurt," "The Responder," "Bad Sisters," "Slow Horses," "The Crown," "The English" and other series are nominated at the BAFTA Television Awards.
'Mighty Morphin Power Rangers' stars reunite in 'Once & Always' trailer
TV // 1 day ago
'Mighty Morphin Power Rangers' stars reunite in 'Once & Always' trailer
March 22 (UPI) -- "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always," a 30th anniversary special featuring original cast members, is coming to Netflix in April.
Jennifer Aniston discusses Adam Sandler friendship, plays 'Can You Feel It?' on 'Tonight'
TV // 1 day ago
Jennifer Aniston discusses Adam Sandler friendship, plays 'Can You Feel It?' on 'Tonight'
March 22 (UPI) -- Jennifer Aniston discussed her decades-long friendship with her "Murder Mystery 2" co-star Adam Sandler and played a game on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."
Selena Gomez wears wedding dress on 'Only Murders in the Building' set
TV // 1 day ago
Selena Gomez wears wedding dress on 'Only Murders in the Building' set
March 22 (UPI) -- Selena Gomez and Steve Martin shared photos of Gomez wearing a wedding dress on the set of "Only Murders in the Building" Season 3.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Meagan Good to star, executive produce Lifetime movie 'Buying Back My Daughter'
Meagan Good to star, executive produce Lifetime movie 'Buying Back My Daughter'
Famous birthdays for March 23: Chaka Khan, Keri Russell
Famous birthdays for March 23: Chaka Khan, Keri Russell
Movie review: 'Air' crafts exciting sports, shoe, business tale
Movie review: 'Air' crafts exciting sports, shoe, business tale
'Power Book II: Ghost' Season 3 premiere breaks Starz viewership record
'Power Book II: Ghost' Season 3 premiere breaks Starz viewership record
Lea Michele misses 'Funny Girl' performances due to son's health scare
Lea Michele misses 'Funny Girl' performances due to son's health scare
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement