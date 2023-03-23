Trending
March 23, 2023 / 11:02 AM

'Outlander' Season 7 to be split, Part 1 coming in June

By Annie Martin
1/5
Caitríona Balfe plays Claire Fraser on "Outlander," which will return for a seventh season in June. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Caitríona Balfe plays Claire Fraser on "Outlander," which will return for a seventh season in June. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

March 23 (UPI) -- Starz has announced a release date for Outlander Season 7.

The network said in a press release Thursday that Season 7 will be split into two parts, with Part 1 to premiere in June.

Part 1 will consist of eight episodes and debut June 16 at midnight EDT on the Starz app and Starz streaming and on-demand platforms. The season premiere will air June 16 at 8 p.m. on Starz.

Subsequent episodes will be released Friday at midnight on the Starz app and Starz streaming and on-demand platforms, and follow that evening on Starz.

Part 2 will also consist of eight episodes and debut in 2024.

Outlander is based on the Diana Gabaldon book series. The show follows Claire Randall (Caitríona Balfe), a World War II nurse who is transported back in time from 1945 to 1743, where she meets and falls in love with the Scottish warrior Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan).

Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, John Bell, David Berry, Caitlin O'Ryan and Paul Gorman also star.

Starz released a teaser for Season 7 in December. The network also shared the season's opening title sequence in February featuring music by Sinéad O'Connor.

Outlander was renewed for an eighth and final season in January. Starz is also developing the prequel series Outlander: Blood of My Blood, which focuses on Jamie's parents.

Zachary Levi, James Corden spoof Wham! in 'ShaWham!' skit on 'Late Late Show'
TV // 32 minutes ago
Zachary Levi, James Corden spoof Wham! in 'ShaWham!' skit on 'Late Late Show'
March 23 (UPI) -- "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" star Zachary Levi performed the Wham! song "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go" on "The Late Late Show with James Corden."
'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' trailer shows love story unfold
TV // 1 hour ago
'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' trailer shows love story unfold
March 23 (UPI) -- "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story," a prequel and spinoff of "Bridgerton," is coming to Netflix in May.
'XO, Kitty' teaser: Anna Cathcart plans to reunite with boyfriend in Korea
TV // 22 hours ago
'XO, Kitty' teaser: Anna Cathcart plans to reunite with boyfriend in Korea
March 22 (UPI) -- "XO, Kitty," a spinoff of the "To All the Boys" films starring Anna Cathcart, is coming to Netflix in May.
BAFTA TV Awards: 'This is Going to Hurt,' 'The Responder' lead nominations
TV // 23 hours ago
BAFTA TV Awards: 'This is Going to Hurt,' 'The Responder' lead nominations
March 22 (UPI) -- "This is Going to Hurt," "The Responder," "Bad Sisters," "Slow Horses," "The Crown," "The English" and other series are nominated at the BAFTA Television Awards.
'Mighty Morphin Power Rangers' stars reunite in 'Once & Always' trailer
TV // 1 day ago
'Mighty Morphin Power Rangers' stars reunite in 'Once & Always' trailer
March 22 (UPI) -- "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always," a 30th anniversary special featuring original cast members, is coming to Netflix in April.
Jennifer Aniston discusses Adam Sandler friendship, plays 'Can You Feel It?' on 'Tonight'
TV // 1 day ago
Jennifer Aniston discusses Adam Sandler friendship, plays 'Can You Feel It?' on 'Tonight'
March 22 (UPI) -- Jennifer Aniston discussed her decades-long friendship with her "Murder Mystery 2" co-star Adam Sandler and played a game on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."
Selena Gomez wears wedding dress on 'Only Murders in the Building' set
TV // 1 day ago
Selena Gomez wears wedding dress on 'Only Murders in the Building' set
March 22 (UPI) -- Selena Gomez and Steve Martin shared photos of Gomez wearing a wedding dress on the set of "Only Murders in the Building" Season 3.
Eddie Redmayne to star in 'Day of the Jackal' series
TV // 1 day ago
Eddie Redmayne to star in 'Day of the Jackal' series
March 22 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actor Eddie Redmayne has signed on to star in and executive produce the thriller series, "The Day of the Jackal."
TV review: 'Succession' Season 4 premiere fires up new alliances, rivalries
TV // 1 day ago
TV review: 'Succession' Season 4 premiere fires up new alliances, rivalries
LOS ANGELES, March 22 (UPI) -- The Season 4 premiere of "Succession," airing Sunday at 9 p.m. EDT on HBO, progresses from the season finale shocker with new opportunities and the sharp banter fans come to expect.
'Sweet Tooth': Gus is 'done hiding' in Season 2 teaser trailer
TV // 1 day ago
'Sweet Tooth': Gus is 'done hiding' in Season 2 teaser trailer
March 21 (UPI) -- "Sweet Tooth," a post-apocalyptic fantasy drama based on the Jeff Lemire comic book, will return for a second season on Netflix.
