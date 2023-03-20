Advertisement
TV
March 20, 2023

Ed Sheeran reflects on fame, fatherhood in trailer for Disney+ docuseries

By Annie Martin

"Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All," a documentary following "Shape of You" singer Ed Sheeran, is coming to Disney+. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
"Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All," a documentary following "Shape of You" singer Ed Sheeran, is coming to Disney+. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

March 20 (UPI) -- Disney+ is giving a glimpse of its Ed Sheeran docuseries.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the documentary, Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All, on Monday.

In the preview, Sheeran reflects on his "unlikely" rise to fame.

"Ginger hair, really short, he stutters -- that guy doesn't become a pop star. It's so unlikely," he says of himself. "You just have to work harder, because there's always going to be someone who wants it more than you."

Sheeran also discusses his wife, Cherry Seaborn, and their two daughters, Lyra and Jupiter.

"Everything in my life sort of got so much better when Cherry got into it," he says. "I've got married and I'm a dad who has two daughters."

The singer then shares his struggles, including Seaborn's health issues and the death of his friend, music entrepreneur Jamal Edwards.

Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All will consist of four episodes. The series will explore Sheeran's childhood and rise to fame, and feature footage from his personal archives, new interviews and performances.

"I've always been very guarded in my personal and private life; the only documentary I've ever made has been one that focused on my songwriting," Sheeran said in a statement. "Disney approached me to make a four-part documentary, and it felt like the right time to open the door and let people in. I hope people enjoy it."

Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All premieres May 3 on Disney+. Sheeran will release his fifth studio album, -, aka Subtract, on May 5.

Sheeran will release "Eyes Closed," a song from Subtract, on Friday.

