Trending
Advertisement
TV
March 17, 2023 / 12:18 PM

Reports: Tyra Banks exits 'Dancing with the Stars' ahead of Season 32

By Annie Martin
1/5
Tyra Banks said she is leaving "Dancing with the Stars" after hosting the show for three seasons. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Tyra Banks said she is leaving "Dancing with the Stars" after hosting the show for three seasons. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 17 (UPI) -- Tyra Banks is reportedly leaving Dancing with the Stars.

The 49-year-old model and television personality said Thursday to TMZ that she is exiting the series after three seasons.

Advertisement

Good Morning America, Deadline, Variety and other outlets confirmed the news.

Banks told TMZ that she is leaving to focus on her entrepreneurial projects and her work as a TV producer.

"I feel it's time for me to really focus on my business and my entrepreneurship, and also producing more TV, behind the scenes," the star said. "I think it's time to graduate from the dance floor to the stock market floor."

"I think my heart, my soul, is into my business, it's also into producing new TV," she added.

Banks joined DWTS in Season 29 to replace Tom Bergeron as host. The dancing competition series was still airing on ABC at the time.

DWTS moved to Disney+ in Season 31, which ended in November. Alfonso Ribeiro joined Banks as co-host in the season.

Season 32 will feature other cast switch ups, as longtime judge Len Goodman announced in November that Season 31 would be his last on the show.

Advertisement

Banks previously created and hosted the modeling competition series America's Next Top Model.

Read More

Billie Eilish teases acting debut in 'Swarm' horror series 'Ginny & Georgia' star Brianne Howey is pregnant Jonas Brothers to perform May 12 on 'Today' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Billie Eilish teases acting debut in 'Swarm' horror series
TV // 2 hours ago
Billie Eilish teases acting debut in 'Swarm' horror series
March 17 (UPI) -- Billie Eilish shared a clip from the Amazon series "Swarm," created by Donald Glover and Janine Nabers.
Alison Hammond joins 'Great British Bake Off' as co-host
TV // 2 hours ago
Alison Hammond joins 'Great British Bake Off' as co-host
March 17 (UPI) -- Alison Hammond will replace Matt Lucas as a presenter in Season 14 of the Channel 4 series "The Great British Bake Off."
'Servant' star Nell Tiger Free: Leanne was always destined to find her power
TV // 9 hours ago
'Servant' star Nell Tiger Free: Leanne was always destined to find her power
NEW YORK, March 17 (UPI) -- Nell Tiger Free says Leanne, the meek and mysterious teen nanny she plays on the horror dramedy "Servant," is a completely different woman by the time the series finale airs on Apple TV+ Friday.
Keri Russell is 'The Diplomat' in first look at Netflix series
TV // 1 day ago
Keri Russell is 'The Diplomat' in first look at Netflix series
March 16 (UPI) -- "The Diplomat," a new drama from "The West Wing" producer Debora Cahn and starring Keri Russell, is coming to Netflix.
'Days of Our Lives' renewed for two more seasons at Peacock
TV // 1 day ago
'Days of Our Lives' renewed for two more seasons at Peacock
March 16 (UPI) -- Soap opera "Days of Our Lives" was renewed for two more seasons at Peacock, bringing it to Season 60.
'Extrapolations' star Daveed Diggs: People can crack climate change if they work together
TV // 1 day ago
'Extrapolations' star Daveed Diggs: People can crack climate change if they work together
NEW YORK, March 16 (UPI) -- Daveed Diggs told UPI he remains hopeful about the fate of humanity, even after starring in "Snowpiercer" and "Extrapolations."
Tamar Braxton, Evelyn Lozada, Nivea ready to find love on 'Queens Court'
TV // 1 day ago
Tamar Braxton, Evelyn Lozada, Nivea ready to find love on 'Queens Court'
LOS ANGELES, March 16 (UPI) -- Tamar Braxton, Evelyn Lozado and Nivea discuss why they went on the dating show "Queens Court" to find romance.
'Beef' trailer: Steven Yeun, Ali Wong face off in Netflix series
TV // 1 day ago
'Beef' trailer: Steven Yeun, Ali Wong face off in Netflix series
March 15 (UPI) -- "Beef," a new comedy-drama series starring Steven Yeun and Ali Wong, is coming to Netflix in April.
'Taskmaster' renewed for 6 more seasons, junior series in the works
TV // 2 days ago
'Taskmaster' renewed for 6 more seasons, junior series in the works
March 15 (UPI) -- British game show "Taskmaster" got a six-season renewal at Channel 4, which is also developing the spinoff "Junior Taskmaster."
Jason Ritter to co-star in 'Matlock' reboot
TV // 2 days ago
Jason Ritter to co-star in 'Matlock' reboot
March 15 (UPI) -- "Parenthood" and "Accused" star Jason Ritter has signed on for a role in CBS' upcoming reboot of the classic Andy Griffith legal drama, "Matlock."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Tamar Braxton, Evelyn Lozada, Nivea ready to find love on 'Queens Court'
Tamar Braxton, Evelyn Lozada, Nivea ready to find love on 'Queens Court'
Justin Bieber smiles in Instagram update on facial paralysis
Justin Bieber smiles in Instagram update on facial paralysis
Keshia Knight Pulliam: 'Adoption Scam' shows value of legit agency
Keshia Knight Pulliam: 'Adoption Scam' shows value of legit agency
Pamela Anderson, Naomi Campbell, Law Roach appear in Hugo Boss show in Miami
Pamela Anderson, Naomi Campbell, Law Roach appear in Hugo Boss show in Miami
David Hockney painting worth more than $35K discovered on 'Antiques Roadshow'
David Hockney painting worth more than $35K discovered on 'Antiques Roadshow'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement