March 16, 2023 / 3:01 AM

Tamar Braxton, Evelyn Lozada, Nivea ready to find love on 'Queens Court'

By Fred Topel
From left to right, Evelyn Lozada, Nivea and Tamar Braxton hold their "Queens Court." Photo courtesy of Peacock
LOS ANGELES, March 16 (UPI) -- Single celebrities Tamar Braxon, Evelyn Lozada and Nivea said they agreed to appear on the dating show Queens Court, premiering Thursday on Peacock, because they are ready to find love.

"I have done a lot of self-help and I felt like I was ready for a relationship," Braxton told UPI in a recent Zoom interview. "I wanted to try something different to see what different result I could have."

Braxton, 45, is a singer, with her sisters Toni, Traci, Towanda and Trina in The Braxtons and as a solo artist. She was married twice - to music producer Darrell "Delite" Allamby and to record executive Vincent Herbert.

Braxton appeared with her family on the reality TV series, Braxton Family Values. She also won a season of Celebrity Big Brother.

Lozada, 47, appeared on the reality TV series, Basketball Wives, while she was engaged to NBA player Antoine Walker. Before Walker, Lozada had a daughter, Shaniece, with Jamal Hairston.

After Walker, Lozada married Chad Ochocinco, but they divorced. After the divorce, Lozada dated MLB player Carl Crawford, with whom she has a son, Carl Leo.

"I'd been single for a couple of years," Lozada said. "We've been through a lot as individuals, so we felt comfortable opening up our hearts."

Lozada said she was eager to meet men who were not famous like her previous athlete partners.

"I'm actually happy that they were working men and that they were not athletes or celebrities," Lozada said. "Fame can bring a lot of drama."

Nivea, 40, is a singer who has dated Lil Wayne and married The-Dream. They divorced in 2007 after having a daughter, and Nivea said that she also felt she was "ready to love and ready to find a partner in life."

Nivea said she had not ruled out dating celebrities.

"I'll take 'em either way," she said.

Queens Court introduces the trio to single men and provides dating games for them to get to know each other. In the first episode, the women are allowed to ask two men each on a one-on-one date after mingling with all of them.

One man, Tony, stood out because he told both Braxton and Lozada that he missed two City Hall weddings because he could not get off of work. Braxton said that there were more red flags to Tony's story.

"He admitted that he's never been in love," Braxton said. "No one wants to be with someone who's never experienced love before that."

While not every man on Queens Court was a match, Nivea said she felt the show would facilitate meaningful conversations between the women and the single men. She said her fame can be too intimidating for some men to approach her outside of television.

"Some can be so stunned and intimidated that they just stare," Nivea said. "They just stare over to you."

Lozada said that appearing on Queens Court forced her to pay attention to her own needs. Off camera, Lozada said her children and her jewelry and skin care business demand her full attention.

"I'm at baseball games, I'm pushing my business, I'm always with my family, so that's what my focus is on," Lozada said. "So when this came, I said, 'OK, I can focus on this for a little while and see how it goes.'"

All 10 episodes of Queens Court are available Thursday on Peacock.

