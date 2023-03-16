'Days of Our Lives' renewed for two more seasons at Peacock

1/5

Mary Beth Evans plays Kayla Brady on "Days of Our Lives." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 16 (UPI) -- Long-running soap opera Days of Our Lives has been renewed for two more seasons at Peacock. The streaming service announced the news Wednesday. Advertisement

"Proud to announce 2 more years of Days of our Lives," a post reads on the Days of Our Lives official Twitter account. "60 years here we come!"

The renewal will take Days of Our Lives through Season 60. The show originally premiered on NBC in 1965 and moved to Peacock in September.

Peacock said Days of Our Lives has "consistently been a top 10 title" since its debut on the streaming service.

Days of Our Lives is produced by Corday Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television. Ken Corday serves as executive producer, with Albert Alarr as co-executive producer and Ron Carlivati as head writer.

The cast includes Mary Beth Evans, Deidre Hall, Drake Hogestyn, Stephen Nichols, Arianne Zucker, Brandon Barash, Stacy Haiduk and Linsey Godfrey.

Days of Our Lives recently won a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Daytime Drama, bringing its total Emmy wins to 61.

