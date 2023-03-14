Trending
March 14, 2023 / 2:05 PM

Betty Gilpin is ready for a fight in 'Mrs. Davis' trailer

By Patrick Hilsman
Betty Gilpin, of "GLOW" portrays Simone, a nun committed to fighting against the Mrs. Davis Artificial Intelligence in the new show, "Mrs. Davis." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
Betty Gilpin, of "GLOW" portrays Simone, a nun committed to fighting against the Mrs. Davis Artificial Intelligence in the new show, "Mrs. Davis." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

March 14 (UPI) -- Peacock has released a new trailer for the upcoming series Mrs. Davis.

In the series Betty Gilpin, of GLOW, portrays Simone, a nun who is committed to fighting an all-powerful Artificial Intelligence called, Mrs. Davis.

In the new trailer, Simone can be seen speaking with people who interface with Mrs. Davis via earpieces, while she insists that the AI is not a living being.

"Mrs. Davis is all knowing and all powerful," Simone is told in the trailer. "She not only knows you're coming for her, but she wants you to."

Along with her mother superior Simone must fight against the encroaching influence of the Mrs. Davis artificial intelligence.

In the trailer, Simone meets members of the resistance who, like her, want to challenge the influence of Mrs. Davis on society. Simone also gets a new quest in the trailer. "You must locate the holy grail," she is told.

A press release from Peacock about the series is presented in the voice of Mrs. Davis, taunting people to watch.

"Do you mind if I call you partner? Of course you don't -- because addressing you as such creates a bond of reliance -- while also engendering trust between us and eradicating any sense of independence on your part because independence is bad. Independence is LONELY," reads the press release.

Mrs. Davis is produced by and co-written by Tara Hernandez of The Big Bang Theory, and David Lindelof, of Watchmen and Lost, is executive producer and also a co-writer. The series premieres on April 20 at 6 p.m. EDT.

