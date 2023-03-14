Trending
March 14, 2023 / 6:06 PM

Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson reuniting for new Apple TV+ series

By Karen Butler
Matthew McConaughey is set to star in a new Apple TV+ series with his former "True Detective" co-star Woody Harrelson. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
Matthew McConaughey is set to star in a new Apple TV+ series with his former "True Detective" co-star Woody Harrelson. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI

March 14 (UPI) -- Former True Detective co-stars Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson are set to star in a new, as-yet-untitled Apple TV+ comedy series.

"True love's not hard to detect," the streaming service tweeted Tuesday.

David West Read -- whose credits include The Big Door Prize, Schitt's Creek and Broadway's & Juliet -- created the half-hour show and will serve as executive producer on the first 10 episodes.

The series will show how "Matthew and Woody's friendship is tested when their combined families attempt to live together on Matthew's ranch in Texas," according to a synopsis.

Both actors are married and have six children between them.

No premiere date for the series has been announced yet.

Harrelson's Champions film is in theaters now.

Woody Harrelson, Kaitlin Olson attend 'Champions' premiere in NYC

Woody Harrelson (L) and Kaitlin Olson arrive on the red carpet for the premiere of "Champions" at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on February 27, 2023. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

