March 14, 2023 / 9:26 AM

Mark Ballas announces retirement from competing on 'DWTS'

By Karen Butler
Mark Ballas (L) and singer-songwriter BC Jean attend Nickelodeon's 28th annual Kids' Choice Awards at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., in 2015. Ballas announced this week that he will not compete again on "Dancing with the Stars." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Mark Ballas (L) and singer-songwriter BC Jean attend Nickelodeon's 28th annual Kids' Choice Awards at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., in 2015. Ballas announced this week that he will not compete again on "Dancing with the Stars." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 14 (UPI) -- Mark Ballas has announced that, after 20 years, he will no longer be competing on Dancing With the Stars.

Ballas, 36, broke the news during the final stop on the DWTS live stage tour in Las Vegas on Sunday.

"I started this journey when I was 21, 22. Honestly, being able to dance and perform for you fans, you guys are the best fans. Thank you," Ballas said in a video posted online by a fan.

"So, I just wanna finish by saying this will be the last time you see me dance in this capacity. I'm coming to a close tonight. This is gonna be my last dance."

Ballas started on the show in Season 5 in 2007.

He won the competition's mirrorball trophy three times, most recently in Season 31 last November when TikTok star Charli D'Amelio was his partner.

