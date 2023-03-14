8.2M tune in for 'Last of Us' finale

1/5

Pedro Pascal's "The Last of Us"wrapped its first season on HBO while he was attending the 95th annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 14 (UPI) -- About 8.2 million people tuned in to watch Sunday's The Last of Us Season 1 finale on HBO Max and its linear platforms. "The series is now averaging 30.4 million viewers across its first six episodes, with the first episode approaching 40 million viewers in the U.S," HBO said in a press release Monday. "Outside of the United States, The Last of Us is now the most-watched show in the history of HBO Max in both Europe and Latin America." Advertisement

The story is set 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed by a mutated fungus that turns people into monstrous cannibals.

In Boston, Marlene (Merle Dandridge) enlists smuggler Joel (Pedro Pascal) to escort teen Ellie (Bella Ramsey) -- who might be the key to a cure -- out of an oppressive quarantine zone and across the United States to a research facility.

Created by Chernobyl filmmaker Craig Mazin and writer/video game developer Neil Druckmann, the show co-stars Gabriel Luna, Anna Torv, Nico Parker, Murray Bartlett, Nick Offerman, Melanie Lynskey and Storm Reid.

"What a ride! Thank you to everyone that tuned in and helped make this show such a wonderful journey," Druckmann tweeted Monday.

Advertisement

"We'll miss your weekly thoughts, videos, reactions, artwork, cover songs, etc! Can't wait to do it again with y'all! See you next season! Until then, endure & survive!"

The season 1 finale of @TheLastofUsHBO set another ratings high on Sunday night, delivering 8.2 million viewers across @HBOMax and linear telecasts: https://t.co/STvEgzFJSr#TheLastOfUs pic.twitter.com/9Q0mBqc8hv— Inside HBO Max (@InsideHBOMax) March 13, 2023