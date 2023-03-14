“The Boulet Brothers’ Halfway to Halloween TV Special” will premiere on Shudder and AMC+ on April 25. Photo courtesy of Scott Kirby

March 14 (UPI) -- The Boulet Brothers, the horror icons behind competition series Dragula, will host a special variety show, The Boulet Brothers' Halfway to Halloween TV Special on April 25. The special will feature scary skits and musical numbers. Advertisement

Stars, including David Dastmalchian (Dune, Suicide Squad), the co-producer of the special, Kevin Smith (Clerks), Emily Hampshire (Schitt's Creek), Taran Killam (Saturday Night Live), Matthew Lillard (Scream, Good Girls), Jorge Garcia (Lost), Steve Agee (Peacemaker), Barbara Crampton (Re-Animator, Chopping Mall), Felissa Rose (Sleepaway Camp), Katya (RuPaul's Drag Race), Derek Mears (Friday the 13th, Swamp Thing) and Twin Temple, a Satanic doo-wop band, will make guest appearances.

In addition, Dragula stars Kendra Onixx (Season 2), Koco Caine (Season 4) and Melissa Befierce (Season 1) will participate in the special.

More guests will be announced soon.

"We're so thrilled that our first scripted project with Shudder is celebrating all things Halloween," said the Boulet Brothers (Dracmorda and Swanthula). "Like most of our fans, we have a difficult time waiting a full year to celebrate our favorite holiday, so we've pulled together an incredible group of actors, writers, and musicians to make this special the best Halloween special you've ever seen -- even if we're only halfway there!"

The special will air on Shudder and stream on AMC+.